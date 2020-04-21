Report: Cole Kmet Likely To Go Early In The Draft

With the NFL Draft just two days away the rumor mill is running full speed. Mock drafts are being finalized, and they are all over the place for former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet.

Once considered a lock for round one, some draft analysts have dropped him all the way down to the bottom of round three. That absurdity aside, one thing is clear, and that is Kmet is the top tight end in this draft class.

According to NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero, Kmet will go much earlier than where many recent mock drafts have placed him. From Pelissero’s report:

"If you want him, you're going to have to take him late first or early, early second," an AFC coach said. "Big dude, can catch, knows how to use his body. He's probably one of the top inline Ys in the last couple years. Super smart. High character in every way."

Another scout had this to say:

"He's not dynamic as a receiver. But he's a really big man that plays a physical style of football," an NFC executive said. "He wins contested catches. He's strong after the catch. He's not elusive, and neither really was Gronk. I'm not saying they're the same player, but the physicality with which Cole plays — and granted, he hasn't played a lot of football, it's really this year and a little bit of last year — I could see his play style being really intriguing to guys.”

Kmet has a rare skill set, and that is why he was initially projected to be a first round pick despite his lack of experience being “the man.” Remember, former Irish star Tyler Eifert was a three-year starter for Notre Dame and entered the NFL when he was creeping up on 23 years old.

Kmet just turned 21 years old, and he’s just scratching the surface of how good he could be. Most good coaches I know prefer a younger player they can mold, especially one that is 6-6, 260 pounds and can run a sub-4.7, which is what a source told me several NFL teams had Kmet at during the combine.

The Lake Barrington, Ill. native was only the go-to tight end for one season, but what he did in that one season was impressive. His 43 catches and 515 yards this season rank sixth all-time for a single season at Notre Dame, and that came with him missing two games. When scouts break down the film they will see Kmet should have had even greater production if the quarterback play had been more consistent.

Kmet’s six touchdown catches this season tied the program’s single season mark, which was set by former Irish great Ken MacAfee all the way back in 1977. MacAfee - a first round pick in the 1978 draft - was Notre Dame’s top pass catcher that season, whereas Kmet had star wide receiver Chase Claypool taking some of his catches away.

When I break down the film of Kmet and compare him to past Irish tight ends, and other tight ends who have gone in rounds one and two I have little doubt he’s a first round talent. If you’d like to read my full analysis of Kmet and why he should be viewed as a first round player read my Draft Profile of him HERE.

