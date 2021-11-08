Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Chances Got A Huge Boost This Weekend

Breaking down how Notre Dame's College Football Playoff odds got much better after week ten games

The 2021 college football season has been wild and entertaining, and every weekend brings a new batch of upsets. Week 10 action was especially good for Notre Dame, who earned a 34-6 victory over Navy, but it wasn't that win that meant so much for Notre Dame.

In this video we breakdown how this weekend impacted Notre Dame's playoff chances.

We begin with a discussion of the wild weekend of college football, and how Notre Dame's overall resume improved once the smoke settled.

After that we provide our updated rankings. There is a long discussion about where Notre Dame ranks compared to Michigan and Michigan State. We also spent time talking about Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama. Next we talk about what might happen when the committee releases its rankings on Tuesday night.

Of course, we also answer subscriber and listener questions, and we spent a lot of time talking about Cincinnati during that portion of the show.

