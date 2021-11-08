Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Chances Got A Huge Boost This Weekend
The 2021 college football season has been wild and entertaining, and every weekend brings a new batch of upsets. Week 10 action was especially good for Notre Dame, who earned a 34-6 victory over Navy, but it wasn't that win that meant so much for Notre Dame.
In this video we breakdown how this weekend impacted Notre Dame's playoff chances.
We begin with a discussion of the wild weekend of college football, and how Notre Dame's overall resume improved once the smoke settled.
Read More
After that we provide our updated rankings. There is a long discussion about where Notre Dame ranks compared to Michigan and Michigan State. We also spent time talking about Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama. Next we talk about what might happen when the committee releases its rankings on Tuesday night.
Of course, we also answer subscriber and listener questions, and we spent a lot of time talking about Cincinnati during that portion of the show.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook