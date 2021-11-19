Notre Dame College Football Playoff Cheering Guide - Week 12

The games that matter most to Notre Dame fans that want to see the Irish in the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame moved up to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings after its 28-3 victory over Virginia. The Irish inched closer to a third playoff berth in four years, but it will need some help in the final two weekends of the regular season.

There are a number of games that could have a major impact on Notre Dame making a leap this weekend. One game guarantees the Irish moving up a spot, and if another upset happens the Irish could make their biggest jump yet.

Here are the games Notre Dame fans should be paying the closest attention to, and who they should be rooting for!

#7 Michigan State Spartans at #4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: OSU -19.0

This is the game that ensures Notre Dame moves up a spot next week, assuming the Irish can handle business against Georgia Tech. Ohio State is a huge home favorite against a Michigan State team with an awful pass defense. There isn't really a wrong answer in regards to who you should root for, but if you want to avoid a possible matchup against Ohio State in the playoff then pull for the Spartans.

#10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Tigers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Clemson -4.5

Notre Dame can't just look forward to the teams ranked ahead of it, it also needs to look behind. The odds of Wake Forest jumped the Irish aren't strong, but a win over Clemson would certainly give them a perception boost. Clemson righting the ship and beating Wake Forest would officially eliminate the ACC from the playoff hunt.

#21 Arkansas Razorbacks at #2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: CBS

Spread: Alabama -20.5

If you believe in miracles you can focus on this game and hope the Razorbacks can pull off the upset. I don't see this happening, but Alabama has been prone to losing focus at times this season (see second half against Florida, loss to Texas A&M, ugly win over LSU). If that happens against Arkansas perhaps the Razorbacks could pull off the HUGE upset, which would knock the Tide out of the playoff hunt and shoot Notre Dame up another spot.

SMU Mustangs at #5 Cincinnati Bearcats

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Cincinnati -11.0

There are two possible upsets that are most likely, and this is one of those matchups. Cincinnati hasn't played good football the last month but it has survived because its opponents had a combined 9-27 record. SMU is Cincinnati's toughest test since it beat Notre Dame. I didn't predict it but this is a game I'll be watching for with an upset in mind, so pull hard for the Mustangs.

#3 Oregon Ducks at #23 Utah Utes

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: Utah -3.0

This is the other possible upset of a team ranked ahead of Notre Dame. Oregon has been playing solid football but nothing special, but Utah is its toughest matchup since it beat Ohio State. Utah has been a bit erratic this season, but when they are on their ground game they are dangerous. Irish fans should be pulling hard for the Utes to pull off the upset.

OTHER GAMES

Wolverines Head East: I have a hard time believing Maryland (5-5) can beat Michigan, but in this crazy season who knows. Perhaps Michigan is too focused on next week's matchup against Ohio State and slip up. It would be one of the biggest upsets of the season if it happens.

Cowboys Are Closing In: #9 Oklahoma State is closing hard on Notre Dame and they are now the best chance the Big 12 has at making it to the playoff. They head to Texas Tech, who is coming off a late victory over Iowa State. If the Cowboys lose the Big 12 is likely not a threat to Notre Dame.

Resume Builders: Purdue (6-4) could end up ranked if it can win out, and that starts this weekend on the road against a struggling Northwestern (3-7) team. Purdue winning helps Notre Dame. The same is true of Virginia (6-4), who heads to the Steel City to take on the #18 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2). Virginia pulling off this upset and beating Virginia Tech the following weekend would give them the Coastal crown and could jump the Cavaliers into the Top 25, which boosts Notre Dame's resume.

