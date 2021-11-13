Notre Dame College Football Playoff Cheering Guide

The games that matter most to Notre Dame fans that want to see the Irish in the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame (8-1) moved up a spot in the second installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff ranking. It wasn't the jump Notre Dame hoped for but it got them closer. More chaos this weekend will obviously improve Notre Dame's playoff odds even more.

Last weekend the two big games that needed to go Notre Dame's way did, but in week eleven there are actually more potential chaos games on the schedule.

Notre Dame must handle its business against Virginia, but there are a lot of games that Irish fans need to keep their eye on this weekend, and watch if your schedule permits.

Here are the games I'll be watching and who to root for:

#6 Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: Michigan -1.5

Notre Dame fans need to pull for the Nittany Lions to come out victorious. Penn State has had a couple of quality wins this season, including a 28-20 victory over #17 Auburn. A Penn State win means Michigan falls behind the Irish. It would also hurt Michigan State's resume, possibly enough to allow Notre Dame to jump in front of the Spartans.

#8 Oklahoma Sooners at #13 Baylor Bears

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Network: Fox

Spread: Oklahoma -5.5

Notre Dame fans should be pulling hard for Dave Aranda and his Baylor squad this weekend. The CFP committee doesn't have much respect for the Big 12, with undefeated Oklahoma (9-0) ranking just one spot ahead of Notre Dame. A Sooner road win over No. 13 Baylor puts distance between them and the Irish. A Baylor upset makes it much, much harder for a Big 12 team to jump in front of Notre Dame, should it win out.

#19 Purdue Boilermakers at #4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: Ohio State -20.0

This game is very similar to last week's Purdue/Michigan State game and Wake Forest/North Carolina matchup. Not only would a Purdue win be a tremendous resume builder for Notre Dame, who beat the Boilermakers 27-13 back in September, it would also knock Ohio State out of playoff contention. Can Purdue really pull off a third Top 5 win in one season? I have my doubts, but you know exactly what I'll be doing at 3:30, I'll be watching this game.

TCU Horned Frogs at #10 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Network: Fox

Spread: Oklahoma State -13.0

This is an interesting game because the Cowboys are just one spot behind Notre Dame. Oklahoma State has a better win than Notre Dame, so far, and the Cowboys still have a late November matchup against Oklahoma. If OSU wins out it will get a rematch in the Big 12 title game against either Oklahoma or Baylor. The point being that OSU has plenty of chances to improve its resume during a stretch when two of Notre Dame's final three opponents will have a losing record.

That means a TCU upset means the Cowboys have no chance to leap the Irish. It also takes away some of the boost Oklahoma could get from beating the Cowboys later in the month.

Washington State Cougars at #3 Oregon Ducks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Oregon -14.0

Washington State has been a strange team this season, beating Oregon State, Stanford and Arizona State (on the road), but it also dropped a home game to BYU (21-19) and got blown out by USC (45-14) and lost by double digits to Utah (24-13). So which WSU team shows up against Oregon? For Notre Dame fans the hope is that the version of the Cougars that smacked Arizona State on the road by a 34-21 score shows up, and that the group can upset Oregon, which would knock the Pac 12 completely out of playoff contention.

OTHER GAMES

Keep Rolling Badgers: #18 Wisconsin hosts Northwestern (3-6) at noon. The Badgers need to avoid the bad upset and continue climbing up the rankings, which boosts Notre Dame's "best win."

Seminoles Need A Win: This isn't a game that will catch attention from most, but the Seminoles are 3-6, which means they need to win out to get into a bowl game. That would boost Notre Dame's strength of schedule. A win this weekend over the Hurricanes gives Notre Dame's resume a boost while also hurting Michigan State's.

Side Eye On The Spartans: I have zero faith in Maryland winning an important game, but hey, I can at least scoreboard watch, right? Maryland plays at #7 Michigan State, and a Terrapin upset is huge for Notre Dame by dropping the Spartans behind Notre Dame and it also hurts Michigan's resume and takes some of the shine off the matchup next weekend between MSU and Ohio State.

