Notre Dame College Football Playoff Cheering Guide

The games that matter most to Notre Dame fans that want to see the Irish in the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame (7-1) ranked 10th in the first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff ranking. The Fighting Irish are within striking distance of getting back to the playoff, but the reality is they will need a lot of help.

Notre Dame must handle its business against Navy this weekend, which means not just winning, but winning big. After that the Irish will need teams ahead of them to lose and opponents on their own schedule to win, and sometimes those two things can happen at the same time.

Here are the games that Notre Dame fans should keep their eye on this weekend and who Irish fans should be cheering for in week ten.

#9 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: UNC -2.5

Notre Dame fans should be cheering hard for the Tar Heels (4-4) in this matchup, which would be the best of both worlds for the Irish. Not only would a North Carolina victory mean Wake Forest (8-0) falls behind the Irish in the rankings, it would also bump up Notre Dame's strength of schedule/record. North Carolina has a TOUGH November schedule that includes three teams that are current ranked. If Mack Brown's squad can finally start playing like the team many thought they would be in the preseason they can run the table, which would be HUGE for Notre Dame. So yeah, now that Notre Dame has defeated North Carolina I would encourage Irish fans to pull for the Tar Heels every single week.

#3 Michigan State Spartans at Purdue Boilermakers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: MSU -3.0

Everything I just said about North Carolina is true for Purdue (5-3). The Boilermakers beating Michigan State (8-0) would drop the Spartans down the rankings. Would it be enough to drop them below Noter Dame? That I'm not sure of, but it means there won't be an undefeated Big Ten team and the Spartans still have to travel to Columbus. Purdue already owns a win over a team that was ranked No. 2 at the time (Iowa), so a win over the Spartans would make them 6-3 and would give them a great shot to jump into the Top 25 rankings next week. Purdue plays at Ohio State (7-1) the next week and then hosts Northwestern (3-5) and Indiana (2-6). A 3-1 finish could very well result in the Boilermakers finishing in the Top 25, which is a huge boost to the Notre Dame resume.

Hate to tell you this Notre Dame fans, but you need to be rooting hard for the Boilermakers to win a lot in November.

#21 Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: Big Ten Network

Spread: Wisconsin -13.0

Notre Dame's only win at this point is a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin (5-3). The Badgers ranked No. 21 in the first rankings release, so it's clearly Notre Dame's best resume builder. Wisconsin plays Rutgers this weekend and then plays Northwestern and Nebraska at home before finishing the season at Minnesota. The Badgers winning out would jump them into the Top 15, which would be a HUGE resume booster for Notre Dame. This game might not seem sexy, but an impressive Wisconsin win is important for Notre Dame, and then Notre Dame fans needs to pull for the Badgers to win out.

#4 Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: Oregon -7.0

I'm very curious to see how this game plays out. Oregon losing eliminates the Pac 12 from the playoff. That means if Washington and North Carolina win this weekend two Power 5 conferences would be eliminated from playoff contention, which would be quite significant for Notre Dame. Oregon looks great some weeks and then struggles in others. Notre Dame needs the Ducks to be down enough against a weak Pac 12 to drop another game. Washington is not very good, especially on offense, but neither was Stanford, who beat the Ducks. Washington went to Palo Alto last weekend and beat the Cardinal 20-13. If Washington can catch some breaks and pull of this upset it should make Irish fans jump for joy.

Root against Cincinnati every week: There are two schools of thought here. One is to root for the Bearcats every week in hopes of boosting Notre Dame's resume and hopefully enough chaos happens to get both Cincinnati and the Irish in the playoff. The odds of that are much slimmer than Cincinnati losing a couple of games. Cincinnati and the AAC didn't get much respect, so a loss by the Bearcats will likely drop them below Notre Dame due to the overall resume, which could trump the head to head advantage.

Cincinnati plays at Tulsa (3-5) this weekend and they are 22.5-point favorites, so this might not be the weekend to see them go down, but I'd scoreboard watch this one just in case.

Cheer for Notre Dame's other opponents: Root against Cincinnati but cheer for the rest of Notre Dame's opponents, especially teams Notre Dame has already played. I've already talked about North Carolina, Purdue and Wisconsin, but they aren't alone. Florida State (3-5) getting hot down the stretch will boost Notre Dame's strength of schedule, the same is true for a team like Virginia Tech (4-4).

Keep an eye on the Big 12: It's obvious the committee isn't all that high on the Big 12. Despite being 9-0 the Oklahoma Sooners were ranked 8th in the first ranking, but the Sooners can jump up the rankings in November when they square off against No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Baylor. Notre Dame fans should look for the Cowboys and Bears to drop a game or two before they play the Sooners, which will sap them of some of the big wins that will jump them up the rankings. It's a long shot, but in this wild season it's worth keeping an eye on.

