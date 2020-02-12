IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

PODCAST: Discussing The One-Time Transfer Rule

Bryan Driskell

The Big Ten has recently made a proposal that would allow players a one-time chance to transfer. Coaches like Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has also supported this rule change.

Some in the media and fans think this is a great idea because it is "good for players." Let's be honest, this isn't a rule that is good for players, and the Big Ten and other coaches/conferences who support this rule aren't doing it because it's what's best for the players.

In my latest podcast I explain what this potential rule change is actually all about, what the impact of it would be, and why it should be avoided at all costs. I also discuss rules changes that should happen if the NCAA, the media and coaches actually cared about what's best for players.

In the comments section below let me know what you think about the potential one-time transfer rule. Let me know what you think about my opinion on it, or rule proposals that I have offered, or rule proposals you think should happen that I failed to discuss.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Pass Rush Continues Upward Trend

The Fighting Irish pass rush was improved in 2019 despite the loss of All-American Jerry Tillery

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf

Opportunity Awaits Jeff Quinn And The Notre Dame Line

Line coach Jeff Quinn has an opportunity to silence critics by having a big year on and off the field.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Needs A Strong Finish From The 2016 Recruiting Class

If the 2016 class can finish its career off with a bang the Irish could make another run at the College Football Playoff.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Troy Pride Jr. Rises In Latest PFF Mock Draft

PFF draft analyst Mike Renner also has a family reunion for a pair of former Notre Dame players in his latest Mock Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Ant4079

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Coaching Candidate Profile: Robert Steeples

A look at the resume for Robert Steeples, a candidate for Notre Dame's cornerbacks coach position

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has A Major Opportunity Against Virginia

Changing its fortune against the Cavaliers would provide the Irish with a major resume boost

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Safety

Breaking down the Notre Dame safety depth chart heading into the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

Coachty22

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Falls To Virginia In Overtime

The Irish missed several opportunities to come away with the upset but ultimately fell short.

Bryan Driskell

by

Goirish92