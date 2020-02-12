PODCAST: Discussing The One-Time Transfer Rule

The Big Ten has recently made a proposal that would allow players a one-time chance to transfer. Coaches like Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has also supported this rule change.

Some in the media and fans think this is a great idea because it is "good for players." Let's be honest, this isn't a rule that is good for players, and the Big Ten and other coaches/conferences who support this rule aren't doing it because it's what's best for the players.

In my latest podcast I explain what this potential rule change is actually all about, what the impact of it would be, and why it should be avoided at all costs. I also discuss rules changes that should happen if the NCAA, the media and coaches actually cared about what's best for players.

In the comments section below let me know what you think about the potential one-time transfer rule. Let me know what you think about my opinion on it, or rule proposals that I have offered, or rule proposals you think should happen that I failed to discuss.