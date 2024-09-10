Notre Dame Opens as Significant Favorite at Purdue
Notre Dame (1-1) had an embarrasing home loss on Saturday against Northern Illinois but the Fighting Irish are still seen as a significant favorite for this weekend's game at Purdue (1-0).
At FanDuel.com, Notre Dame has opened as a 10.5 point favorite over the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. The total for the game currently sits at 45.5.
We're all aware of Notre Dame's struggles this past weekend while Purdue had an off week ahead of the Fighting Irish coming to town. In Purdue's opener against FCS Indiana State, quarterback Hudson Card completed 24-of-25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the 49-0 rout.
Notre Dame will be making its first trip to West Lafayette since 2013 this weekend. Notre Dame won that game 31-24 under the September lights at Ross-Ade Stadium and has won each of the last eight meetings with the Boilermakers.
Purdue's last win over Notre Dame did come at Ross-Ade Stadium but all the way back in 2007 when it beat a Fighting Irish team that finished the year just 3-9.
Notre Dame and Purdue will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in a game that can be seen on CBS.
