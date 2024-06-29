Riley Leonard Shines: Notre Dame QB Wins Top Honors at Manning Passing Academy
If Notre Dame fans have a dollar for every time they've wondered about Riley Leonard's health since mid-Spring then they'd all be able to put a yacht in the Florida Intercoastal. A procedure and not being able to see the Duke transfer has kept health fears front and center this summer.
Until Leonard shows he's fully healthy in an actual game there will still be detractors but he did just about everything he physically could this week in front of the first family of quarterbacks.
Working as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, Leonard defeated the likes of Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Texas A&M's Connor Weigman in the Air it Out competition which tests anticipation and accuracy skills.
Not a bad toss right in front of a few of the best to ever do in Peyton and Eli Manning.
It won't entirely shut down concerns, as nothing short of performing well in a big game (specifically Texas A&M to open the year) will, but it's a great sign for the Notre Dame offense roughly two weeks before the season opener.