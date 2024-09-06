Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame-Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Riley Leonard Touchdown Pass Party

Nathan Erbach sees Riley Leonard having a huge afternoon as Notre Dame welcomes NIU to South Bend

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) attempts to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Notre Dame is 1-0 after beating Texas A&M 23-13 last Saturday in what some have called the most impressive showing by any team in Week 1.

How does Notre Dame come back a week later while at home against a Northern Illinois program that has given different Power Four/Five teams fits over the last two decades?

Here is what Nathan Erbach of Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated sees happening:

Credit where credit is due, as the Huskies bring a strong pass efficiency defense to South Bend on Saturday afternoon - hence why I have them holding Notre Dame under 40 points. However, I am sticking to my bold prediction from my By the Numbers article of Riley Leonard throwing for three plus touchdowns. Overall, I don't see this one ending close. Northern Illinois will battle hard and show why they are a solid MAC program, but the Irish will continue to prove why they are a legitimate top ten program in 2024. 

Notre Dame 38, Northern Illinois 10

