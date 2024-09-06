Notre Dame-Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Riley Leonard Touchdown Pass Party
Notre Dame is 1-0 after beating Texas A&M 23-13 last Saturday in what some have called the most impressive showing by any team in Week 1.
How does Notre Dame come back a week later while at home against a Northern Illinois program that has given different Power Four/Five teams fits over the last two decades?
Here is what Nathan Erbach of Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated sees happening:
Credit where credit is due, as the Huskies bring a strong pass efficiency defense to South Bend on Saturday afternoon - hence why I have them holding Notre Dame under 40 points. However, I am sticking to my bold prediction from my By the Numbers article of Riley Leonard throwing for three plus touchdowns. Overall, I don't see this one ending close. Northern Illinois will battle hard and show why they are a solid MAC program, but the Irish will continue to prove why they are a legitimate top ten program in 2024.
Notre Dame 38, Northern Illinois 10
