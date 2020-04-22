NFL Draft: Cover 1 Big Board Has Five Irish Players In Top 150

Cover 1 draft analyst Russell Brown has put together a quality breakdown of the 2020 NFL Draft class, producing a Top 150 Big Board that you can download. The link to that download can be found HERE, and I’d recommend you grabbing it before the draft starts (it’s free).

There were some rankings and analysis that Brown nailed, and others I don’t quite agree with. Below is his ranking of the five Notre Dame players in his Top 150, his breakdown of each player and my analysis of each selection.

#57 — Julian Okwara, Defensive End

“Going into 2019, the expectations were high for Okwara. Unfortunately, his PR (pass rush) plan seemed one-dimensional in 2019 and he lost time on the field due to an injury. He’s got good length for the position and loves to translate speed-to-power or use a long-arm technique. With more fluid hand usage and a full season of health, he should take the step forward that’s expected of him.”

Analysis: I was glad to see Brown mention Okwara’s speed-to-power, which is an underrated part of his pass rushing repertoire. Okwara struggles against the run in 2019 were not due to a lack of power, they were due to a lack of focus, technique and want-to, which is why he has seemingly fallen out of the first round with so many analysts. But the tools are there for Okwara to develop into a standout pass rusher, he just has to advance his game.

#77 — Cole Kmet, Tight End

“Former baseball player but has turned into a pretty good tight end. He’s got good hands with the ability to win at the catch point consistently. His length helps him separate, especially downfield but he’s also got some strength behind him. For his size, he needs to become more consistent with his hands as an in-line blocker. By drafting him, you’re getting a movable tight end that should help a young QB produce.”



Analysis: There were only two of the five rankings that I disagreed with, and this is one of them. Not only does Brown have Kmet way too low (he’s a Top 40 prospect in my view), he also has him as the No. 1 tight end in the draft behind Dayton’s Adam Trautman. Brown is correct that Kmet needs to improve his hand placement (and I would add footwork and playing with better angles) as a run blocker, but his combination of size, athleticism, production and potential is outstanding.

#86 — Troy Pride Jr., Cornerback

“At the Senior Bowl, there wasn’t a more vocal defensive back than Troy Pride. That’s in a good way, too. He was coaching his teammates and showed a real good football IQ by jumping routes. His lower body fluidity and quick feet allow him to mirror WRs. His hands are competitive and he’s got decent ball skills. There’s some versatility as he play inside or outside -- should develop into a solid CB2 with his ability in man coverage.”

Analysis: This is a solid range for Pride, and his analysis of Pride is spot on.

#91 — Khalid Kareem, Defensive End

“Former team captain for the Fighting Irish, Kareem is an intriguing prospect. He’s got terrific length for the position and is able to create plenty of separation with it. Unfortunately, he’s not where he needs to be with overall hand usage and having a type of counter move. However, he provides some versatility along the DL but is best suited as a 5-tech in an odd front.”

Analysis: This is a quality placement for Kareem as well. I think a case could be made that Kareem should be higher, but I’m comfortable with this placement. His analysis of Kareem is also sound. One area where I would disagree is his projection from a positional standpoint. I do think Kareem could play that position, but I’m in the minority view in thinking Kareem would thrive playing in a similar role that we see with Bradley Chubb at Denver.

#95 — Chase Claypool, Wide Receiver

“Productive final year with the Fighting Irish, Claypool certainly brings plenty of intrigue to the next level. Some believe he’s best suited as a TE and with his ability to block, that’s a possibility. However, I like him aligned on the outside down in the red-zone and in the slot as an offense works their way down the field. Great athlete with large frame, big catch radius and is a jump ball specialist. He might never be better than the production of a WR2 but worth the gamble.”

Analysis: This is the other placement I have a very strong disagreement on. I’ve said time and time again at Irish Breakdown that I would take Claypool over Clemson’s Tee Higgins (#44), Penn State’s KJ Hamler (#46) and USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. (#31). Claypool needs a lot of refinement as a route runner, but as a wide receivers coach I would be chomping at the bit to work with a 6-4 1/2, 238-pound athlete that runs a 4.42, jumps over 40 inches, has an elite catch radius, blocks his tail off, is an elite special teams player and shows the ability to make contested catches that Claypool made during his career.

