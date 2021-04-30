Day 2 Mock Draft: Four Notre Dame Players Go In Rounds 2-3

The day two mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler has four Notre Dame players getting selected in tonight's NFL Draft

Day two of the 2021 NFL Draft is upon us, which means rounds two and three are set to take place this evening. The day two mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler has four Notre Dame players being selected tonight, which would make tonight far more eventful for Fighting Irish fans.

Brugler has two former Irish players going in the second round and two more going in the third round.

The first former Notre Dame player that Brugler has going tonight is All-American linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Brugler projects the Denver Broncos to take Owusu-Koramoah with the 40th overall pick. Denver has a major need at linebacker, especially from a coverage standpoint, and head coach Vic Fangio is a very creative defensive coordinator, so this would be a strong landing spot for Owusu-Koramoah.

Up next is Notre Dame All-American left tackle Liam Eichenberg, who Brugler has going to the Chicago Bears with the 52nd overall pick.

"The Bears made a splash by trading up for Justin Fields and didn’t need to surrender their second-round pick. Eichenberg should compete for the starting right tackle job." - Brugler

Another former Notre Dame standout, Alex Bars, is projected to be the right guard for the Bears. Eichenberg and Bars started five games side-by-side for the Irish in 2018, so this would be a reunion. Former Notre Dame center Sam Mustipher is also a member of the Bears and started multiple games in 2020.

Former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble was next on Brugler's mock draft. He projects the Carolina Panthers to select him with the 73rd overall pick, which is early in the third round.

Guard Aaron Banks is projected to go to the San Francisco 49ers with the 102nd overall pick, which is late in the fourth round.

