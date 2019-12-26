Notre Dame Football: Dec. 25 Practice Notes

It was a very upbeat and energetic day for the Irish. The warm air and blue skies were surely welcome after yesterday’s blustery weather, and the Irish looked good during the early portion of practice while media was allowed to watch at Orlando Boone High School.

First Things First

Notre Dame just looked like it had a little more bounce in its step. From the moment Irish quarterback Ian Book walked outside and began stretching, he was as lively as anyone. Same thing with backup signal caller Phil Jurkovec. Regardless of why, the Irish triggermen were the first people I noticed. They were not alone.

Even injured Irish defensive star Julian Okwara was laughing it up and being supportive on the sidelines. All the linebackers and defensive linemen around Okwara were ready to go, too. Maybe it’s just Christmas and the good spirits that stem from this special holiday. Back to the offense, one group started quickly.

Before I even got settled in to watch practice, the offensive line was going at it. Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn was all-in about being precise with every step; from the outset, Coach Quinn challenged the offensive linemen regardless of first or second team running through the drills. It was cool to see him get after them. While upbeat, it was noticeable that the offensive line coach wanted to push the big fellas on Christmas Day.

One Man’s Opinion

For years I’ve listened to how Notre Dame lacked the talent to compete at an elite level. For the most part, those comments rang true. As I watched practice Wednesday afternoon, I made mental notes about body types, length, quickness and short-area burst.

Anyone that wants to throw around the old notion that Notre Dame’s defense cannot compete at an elite level is wildly off base. The physical measurables and athleticism are night and day compared to Notre Dame five to six years ago, especially from a depth perspective.

The past two days displayed the versatility of the Irish front, first and foremost. As examples, the quick penetrating defensive tackles the Irish brought into the program like freshman Jacob Lacey and sophomore Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame can bring waves of athletes at an opposing offense. In years past, at least one if not both of those young men would have started at Notre Dame before their freshman year concluded. Of course there is talent at linebacker and in the secondary.

The Irish did not always have players waiting in the wings like freshman linebacker Marist Liufau. Long and athletic frames like that have not always waited their turn to play. Of course in the secondary, Kyle Hamilton needs no introduction. The freshman sensation looks like a Big East basketball player circa 1985. The type of wing player always catching alley-oop dunks. Offensively, one word comes to mind.

Speed.

Watching Braden Lenzy just go through the motions during warm ups, let alone turn on the jets while running routes, is impressive. The redshirt freshman changed the outcome of multiple games this year and he’s just beginning to learn the nuances of the wide receiver position.

I’m glad I watched him up close. It helped me place things into perspective of just how fast he really is. While nobody is likely surpass Rocket Ismail’s speed, Lenzy is a true burner. Of course Lenzy wears the same No. 25 jersey number as the famous Irish playmaker, so it adds a little extra to those of us that watched Rocket perform in a Notre Dame uniform. Lenzy is not the only young offensive player that can get up and go.

It’s fun to watch a jitterbug like redshirt freshman Lawrence Keys III with the ball in space. He caught my eye Tuesday, and today was more of the same. Just going through warm ups it’s obvious he has the quick-twitch reflexes that make defenders look bad. During the tempo drill, Keys looked different than most receivers playing for Notre Dame in recent years. It’s fun to see these types of athletes out in space, and it’s also in the backfield.

Towards the end of the season redshirt freshman running back C’Bo Flemister started to earn carries. No longer was he as tentative or deliberate with his assignments. That trend continued Wednesday, as the redshirt freshman running back hit the hole hard. Flemister’s burst and quick cuts can leave defenders grasping at air. Not the biggest running back, but he’s an athlete. I expect his role to expand next season.

Those are just a handful of young players that I believe have bright futures. Redshirt Freshman Jahmir Smith looked really good in drills, and so did redshirt freshman tight end Tommy Tremble, just to name two more. The Irish have a very well balanced roster that will carry over quite well to the 2020 season.

Locked in

I always worry about a team headed to a bowl game when it did not reach its preseason goals. It does not matter if it’s Notre Dame or not, any college football team can look bad. It’s happened to several programs over the years, and even Georgia last year with a lackluster Sugar Bowl performance versus a less talented Texas team (‘Horns won 28-21). There’s always the chance I am wrong, but I feel confident with the following statement.

Notre Dame appears to be ready to play. It’s upbeat, positive, and they got after it from the outset Wednesday. As Chris Finke discussed before practice with the media, today’s practice would be a key indicator. Well, things certainly started very well.

Obviously media members do not gain full access to practice, but I still like the overall vibe of the football team headed towards Saturday’s Camping World Bowl game with Iowa State.