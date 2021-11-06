Notre Dame Defense Dominates In 34-6 Victory Over Navy

Notre Dame's defense came out to play against Navy, dominating the Midshipmen for four quarters the Irish earned a convincing 34-6 victory over their long time rival.

It was a sloppy start for the Notre Dame offense, which punted twice and turned the ball over on downs on its first three possessions.

The Irish defense kept the score close by shutting down the Navy offense throughout the first half. Navy used a 32-yard gain on a reverse to set up a 49-yard field goal from Bijan Nichols.

Notre Dame's defense forced three-and-outs on three of its first four possessions, which allowed the offense to finally get on track.

Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner led the Irish on their first touchdown drive as the Irish went 66 yards on 11 plays. Buchner used his legs to convert a pair of third downs on the drive and then converted a third when he hit Kevin Austin on a slant route for 11 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams to give the Irish its first lead of the game at 10-3.

Notre Dame forced yet another three-and-out as the Irish defensive line continued to dominate.

The offense capitalized as a pair of Kyren Williams runs got the Irish going. On 3rd-and-7, quarterback Jack Coan looked right and came left, hitting a streaking Austin up the left sideline for a 70-yard touchdown that gave the Irish a 17-3 lead at the break.

Notre Dame outgained Navy 279-56 in the first half.

A pair of execution mistakes on Navy's first drive of the second half allowed the Midshipmen to put together a 14-play, 71-yard drive that took 9:36 off the clock to start the second half.

The good news is the Irish defense held firm inside the 10-yard line and forced a field goal attempt that allowed the Irish to maintain a two-score lead.

That was the last time Navy threatened Notre Dame with the score still in doubt.

Notre Dame's offense punted on each of its first two drives of the second half, but after the second drive junior Jay Bramblett pinned Navy at its own 1-yard line thanks to a 49-yard punt.

Two plays later Kurt Hinish and JD Bertrand forced a fumble by quarterback Xavier Arline - who replaced an injured Tai Lavatai. Arline recovered the ball in the end zone for a safety.

The Irish offense finally woke up on the ensuing drive as Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for a 14-yard gain to convert a 3rd-and-5 and then hit Avery Davis on a short throw that turned into a 16-yard gain.

One play later Williams broke multiple tackles to get near the goal line. He was stripped of the ball just short of the goal line but recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Coan hit Braden Lenzy on the right sideline for a successful two-point conversion attempt to make it a 27-6 score.

After a fourth-down stop by the defense the Irish put some much-needed style points on the board thanks to a pair of great runs by freshman running back Logan Diggs, the second being an 8-yard gain for a score.

Notre Dame's defense was brilliant in the win. Marcus Freeman's defense held the Navy offense to just 184 yards of total offense.

