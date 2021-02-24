Notre Dame Defensive Staff Has A Golden Opportunity To Shine In 2021

There are challenges in front of the Notre Dame defensive staff, but if they thrive it could mean big things for them

Notre Dame must replace five important starters and the defensive coordinator that fueled the team's success the last three seasons. Those losses create major challenges for the Notre Dame defensive coaches, who are now led by coordinator Marcus Freeman.

But where there are challenges there are also opportunities. Notre Dame returns plenty of talent, and keeping the defensive success going - or making it even better - could cement several coaches as truly the best in the business at their positions.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we talk about the challenges that await the Notre Dame defensive coaches and why we are so optimistic that those challenges will be met, and the Irish defense will continue playing at a high level.

This episode begins with a discussion about the expectations for the Notre Dame defense, followed by what challenges await Freeman as he looks to build trust with the players on that side of the ball. That is followed by a breakdown of the defensive line, and how strong play from that unit this season could - and should - vault Mike Elston into the upper echelon of defensive line coaches.

We then talk about cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, and how his presence will make the transition into the Freeman defense much easier. During the talk about Mickens we also discuss freshman cornerback Ryan Barnes, who is a big-time sleeper in the 2021 class.

The conversation then moves onto first-year safeties coach Chris O'Leary, and we wrap things up by discussing Brian Polian and the Notre Dame special teams.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter