Notre Dame Defense Looks To Continue Building On Foundation Established vs. Navy

Notre Dame's defense will look to continue applying the same principles that helped lead it to success vs. Navy

It’s been a fluctuant season for Notre Dame defensively in year one of the Marcus Freeman era, but Freeman and the Irish defense were indisputably dominant in the team’s conclusive 34-6 win over Navy.

The Irish smothered the Navy triple option, conceding just 184 total yards for the game. It’s the fewest yards Notre Dame has given up in a game since last season’s 45-3 win over Pittsburgh, and also the fewest yards given up against Navy since 1994.

“It’s a difficult game to prepare for so we’re extremely pleased with the win,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said postgame. “Defensively, we played very well. We were detailed, we were focused. We trusted our teaching, we trusted the guy next to each other and got back to the foundational principles of playing really good defense and that is communication, assignment, tackling and that was on display today.”

Navy came into the game averaging 224 yards rushing per game, but the Irish held the Midshipmen to only 166 yards on the ground on Saturday. In 10 Navy drives, Notre Dame forced six punts, a turnover on downs, and the team’s first safety since 2017. Five of the six punts were after three-and-outs. It was the second lowest point total for Navy on the season.

Though no other team on Notre Dame’s schedule will be running the triple option, Irish junior linebacker Jack Kiser believes modeling this past week of preparation in practice will be pivotal for the team moving forward.

“I think discipline is the big thing. You have to be disciplined in everything you do, that was a big concern of ours heading into the week, and then having the grit and toughness to come out here and compete every single snap,” Kiser said. “We did that this week in practice. This week was a very gritty week in practice, very tough - uncomfortable at times. I think we have to do that heading into next week and we can only get better.”

Kiser also credited Notre Dame’s scout team offense with bringing the intensity and competing at a high level all week and making everybody better because of it.

The biggest factor for Notre Dame defensively was fifth-year nose guard Kurt Hinish, who racked up a career high 10 tackles to lead the team. The Pittsburgh native and team captain also had a sack and tied a career-high with two tackles for loss for the third time in his career. Hinish was awarded the game ball by Coach Kelly for his efforts.

“Every play he was a force to be reckoned with, I can’t speak highly enough about him,” Kiser said of Hinish. “We have him, fortunately. I don’t want to play against him, I can tell you that.”

Another leader on the Irish defense is fifth-year linebacker and team captain Drew White. Coach Kelly announced after the game that White, who is third on the team in total tackles this season, tore his PCL during the week in practice but had the mental fortitude to fight through it and play on Saturday.

“He’s a warrior,” Kelly said after the game.

White was able to post two tackles in the game even with the knee injury. Irish junior linebacker JD Bertrand is grateful to have someone like White as an example.

“Drew is one of the most gritty, hardest working dudes that’s on this team. It’s crazy to see someone like that, questionable as to whether he was going to even play and then he comes out here and just has an amazing performance," Bertrand noted. "It’s just awesome to be able to follow his lead and learn from someone like that and be able to have someone who is able to lead our defense like that."

Notre Dame will now go from playing an almost exclusively running team in Navy to one of the most prolific passing teams in the country in Virginia. Navy threw just three passes all game, meanwhile the Cavaliers are averaging over 400 yards passing per game, a figure that ranks second in major college football.

Still, Kiser is confident in the team’s ability to successfully switch gears regardless of the opponent.

“Now, we’re going to have to do a 180 flip, but I think the guys are going to be ready for it" Kiser said. "We can’t look at it like, ‘oh this is definitely going to be harder’ or anything. No, every week is the same as long as we follow our process and make sure that our routine and preparation is the same.”

In Kiser’s mind, there are no limits to how good Notre Dame’s defense can be.

“We’re on that continuous process of improvement," continued Kiser. "One thing you can see is that when we have energy and we’re out there playing hard, we can be the best defense in the country.

“The thing is effort and enthusiasm is not going to be a question, that’s non-debatable on our defense, it’s just making sure that everybody does their job and is disciplined and we can be a very dominant defense at times.”

Bertrand echoed Kiser’s sentiments.

“When we are playing with good fundamentals, when we’re communicating and everyone’s on the same page, that’s when teams can’t run the ball on us, can’t pass the ball on us,” Bertrand explained. “They might bleed one or two runs here or might hit one deep shot but when we’re on the same page it’s that ability just to be able to play, everyone’s hustling and finishing on the ball, we’re almost an unstoppable defense.

The Irish defensive unit looked unstoppable on Saturday, but the team faces one of its biggest tests of the season upcoming against a Virginia team scoring close to 40 points per game (38.9) and leading the nation in total offense (545 yards/game). It will be a challenge for a team that is still without its All-American safety, but if Saturday was any indication, it’s a challenge the Irish are willing and eager to embrace.

