Notre Dame Defense Has Several Key Questions That Must Be Addressed This Spring

Notre Dame continued playing strong defense last season and the Irish should enter the 2022 season once again on pace to be a quality unit. The question is whether or not the defense can go from being really good to being elite, from being a unit that gives the program a chance make a playoff appearance to one capable of leading to a national championship.

As the defense makes the transition from Marcus Freeman as head coach and Al Golden as the defensive coordinator, it also must find several important answers this spring. How well those answers get met this spring and into the fall will have a very big say on how good the unit will be.

1. Who Replaces The Veteran Linemen? - Notre Dame lost two long-time rotation players and two captains when Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish exhausted their eligibility. They leave a huge leadership void and also a production void. The loss in leadership doesn't need to be filled by the same players that replace them in the lineup, but it does need to be replaced.

That's what makes replacing Hinish and Tagovailoa-Amosa a challenge. From a lineup standpoint, the "Big End" position is a major question mark. Based on last year's depth chart, NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Alexander Ehrensberger are next in line to battle to replace MTA. Both were rotation players a year ago and they had their moments, but there's a big gap between championship caliber ball and what they showed last season.

So does one of them raise their play, and will Notre Dame move someone else outside? Prior to the departure of Mike Elston the plan was to move Rylie Mills to Big End, but I'm uncertain of that move under the new regime. There's also a chance that veteran Justin Ademilola gets a shot at the position as well. If it were up to me I'd move both Ademilola and Mills to Big End in the spring and allow Ademilola to swing between there and Vyper as part of a strong three-man rotation with Mills on the power side and Isaiah Foskey at Vyper.

That trio would give me optimism that not only would Notre Dame replace the production from the end position a year ago, it would surpass it. It would also allow Osafo-Mensah and Ehrensberger to be quality members of the rotation.

From a leadership standpoint I expect Foskey and Jayson Ademilola, along with Justin, to step into that role.

2. Will Anyone Step Up At Cornerback? - There are arguably more questions at cornerback than any position on the roster. I put defensive line number one because we all know great play from the front can mask some of the secondary issues, but to beat Ohio State, Clemson, USC and other top teams on the schedule - and in the postseason - cornerback play has to get a lot better.

If Cam Hart is able to go this spring he needs to continue refining his technique and become a more consistent player. He was quite good in his first season in the starting lineup, so don't take this as a criticism. Rather, this is a comment on the fact I think Hart can become one of the best corners in the game, but only if he builds on what he did last season.

Veteran TaRiq Bracy had some strong moments last season, but he also had his fair share of struggles, which has been his issue the last four seasons .... consistency. You just don't know what you're going to get from him week to week. Does that change in his fifth season? It needs to, because there's no doubting that Bracy is one of the best athletes on the team, now he has to become one of its best football players.

Clarence Lewis is now a veteran, and he needs to make a big leap this spring. Lewis is a solid player that struggled against the better teams on the schedule last season, and the competition ramps up this season with Ohio State and Clemson on the schedule, and with USC's influx of talent at receiver and quarterback.

Notre Dame needs Lewis to get better, and it needs younger players like Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker and Jaden Mickey to also make big leaps and challenge Lewis this spring. It wouldn't shock me if cornerback becomes a position of optimism by the end of the spring because there is talent there. The question is will that talent emerge and turn into production, or will it still look like a young, inexperienced group of players that simply don't make enough plays?

That's a very, very important question that we'll all wait and see the answer to.

3. Can The Safeties Make A Jump? - After losing All-American Kyle Hamilton last season the Irish safeties played well down the stretch, but the bowl game left a very bitter taste in my mouth. The tackling and coverage from the unit was poor and moving forward the position must get a lot better if the Irish are going to handle the better offenses on the schedule.

Brandon Joseph adds a steady, versatile player to the position. He was a captain at Northwestern last season, he was an All-American in 2020 and he should give the secondary a major boost from where it was when the season ended. Joseph isn't Hamilton, let's be clear about that, but neither is any other safety returning to any college football team. Notre Dame doesn't need Joseph to be Hamilton, it needs him to be steady, it needs him to tackle well and it needs him to make plays on the ball to the best of his own ability.

After that it is a bunch of questions.

Will Ramon Henderson build on the flashes of big-time play he showed last season? No player at the position showed as much playmaking ability as Henderson, who brings legit big-time speed to the position. But Henderson was also young and new to the position, so he made his fair share of mistakes. Does he become a more consistent player now that he has more experience? If he does the safety position all of a sudden becomes a strength.

Fifth-year senior Houston Griffith had some rough moments last season but was otherwise okay, but he has never lived up to his ranking profile. This offseason has seen the Chicago native emerge as a leader on defense, and reports are he is putting in great work in the strength program. Does that lead to better play? At this point I need to see it to believe it, but there is optimism there.

Then there is junior Xavier Watts, who I'd still like to see move back to wide receiver. If he stays at safety he is arguably the best all-around athlete at the position, but can he pick up the mental and technical aspects enough to become a playmaker on defense? The spring will give us our first glimpse of this.

4. Is Marist Liufau Ready To Emerge? - Liufau was all set to start at Will linebacker last season before injuring his leg and missing the season. Is he going to be healthy enough to get legitimate reps this spring? That's question number one. After that, can Liufau rebound from his injury and get back to the player that had coaches and other insiders excited about what he was going to bring to the defense last season? That's question number two.

If Liufau does in fact return to health and form he adds two very needed elements to the linebacker depth chart .... length and speed. He showed playmaking ability as a sophomore in 2020, but like most young players he was up and down from an assignment correctness standpoint. He needs to clean that up now that he's a senior, but there's no disputing his athletic gifts.

It's also worth mentioning rising sophomore Prince Kollie, another very athletic and talented young linebacker that could provide this position with a much-needed boost in big-play production.

5. How Much Better Can The Run Defense Get? - The run defense went through its worst stretch in school history from 2014-16, and it has steadily improved each season since. Last season was strange in that at times it was still bad (Florida State, North Carolina, Oklahoma State) but for most of the season it was quite good. Five opponents were held under 100 yards and four more were held under 130 yards.

That's pretty good, but it needs to get a lot better. Notre Dame needs to get its average down to around 100 yards allowed per game against non-option teams if it's going to play the run well enough to have an elite defense.

The unit wasn't challenged at all last spring by the offensive line, but that should change this spring. It will be tested, and if it can step up and handle the Irish offensive line it will be a very strong first step. Improvement at linebacker is needed and the defense absolutely MUST get better at tackling.

