SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Defense Has A Plan For Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Bryan Driskell

The last time Notre Dame faced Clemson, the Tigers were led by an elite, five-star freshman quarterback. When the Irish take on the Tigers on Saturday, the Irish will once again have to face an elite, five-star freshman quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence was the quarterback the Irish did battle with back in 2018, but he will miss this game due to a positive COVID-19 test last week. Notre Dame now must find a way to stop his backup, former five-star recruit D.J. Uiagalelei, a talented true freshman.

Notre Dame will certainly need to defend Uiagalelei better than it did Lawrence.

When Lawrence was forced out of the lineup in the middle of last week, Uiagalelei was thrust into the spotlight. Things certainly didn't go Clemson's way early in the matchup against Boston College, but his poise and talent allowed Uiagalelei to bring Clemson back from a 15-point deficit to earn a 34-28 victory.

Uiagalelei completed 30-41 passes for 342 yards and a pair of scores in the comeback win.

As you heard from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Fighting Irish defense is well aware of Uiagalelei's immense talent, but they also know what goes into defending a freshman quarterback.

Notre Dame knows it will not only need to pressure the talented young passer, but it will have to disguise its looks, calls and coverages in a way that forces the talented first-year quarterback to think more and react less, which would lead to more mistakes.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

All the news, analysis and discussion for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Irish Crossover - Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The first edition of Irish Crossover is a breakdown of Notre Dame vs. Clemson with Tim Prister

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Clemson Is A Measuring Stick Game For Notre Dame, Like It Or Not

Despite Brian Kelly's pushback of the notion, the Clemson game is a measuring stick for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Instant analysis of the 31-13 Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

ND2020ut$

Stacking Up: How The Notre Dame Defense Matches Up vs. Clemson

Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Clemson offense

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Edition - Defense

A look at the Notre Dame defense ahead of its matchup against Clemson

Bryan Driskell

PFF: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A First Round Pick

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went in the first round of the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.

Bryan Driskell

Clemson Will Be Without Two Top Defensive Starters

Clemson will be without two of its top defenders when it travels to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Matchups That Matter

Breaking down the matchups between Notre Dame and Clemson that will have the biggest impact in the game.

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Offense Must Pull Its Weight Against Clemson

If Notre Dame is going to pull off an upset against Clemson, the Irish offense will need to pull its weight

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel