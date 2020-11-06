Notre Dame Defense Has A Plan For Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

The last time Notre Dame faced Clemson, the Tigers were led by an elite, five-star freshman quarterback. When the Irish take on the Tigers on Saturday, the Irish will once again have to face an elite, five-star freshman quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence was the quarterback the Irish did battle with back in 2018, but he will miss this game due to a positive COVID-19 test last week. Notre Dame now must find a way to stop his backup, former five-star recruit D.J. Uiagalelei, a talented true freshman.

Notre Dame will certainly need to defend Uiagalelei better than it did Lawrence.

When Lawrence was forced out of the lineup in the middle of last week, Uiagalelei was thrust into the spotlight. Things certainly didn't go Clemson's way early in the matchup against Boston College, but his poise and talent allowed Uiagalelei to bring Clemson back from a 15-point deficit to earn a 34-28 victory.

Uiagalelei completed 30-41 passes for 342 yards and a pair of scores in the comeback win.

As you heard from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Fighting Irish defense is well aware of Uiagalelei's immense talent, but they also know what goes into defending a freshman quarterback.

Notre Dame knows it will not only need to pressure the talented young passer, but it will have to disguise its looks, calls and coverages in a way that forces the talented first-year quarterback to think more and react less, which would lead to more mistakes.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter