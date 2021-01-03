Should Notre Dame Consider Bringing Back Mike Elko?

There are internet rumors that Mike Elko is considering coming back to Notre Dame, but should Brian Kelly actually consider that?

Whenever there is a big coaching opening the internet becomes ablaze with rumors, and everyone has a source. One name that immediately came up when Clark Lea accepted the Vanderbilt job was Mike Elko, the current coordinator at Texas A&M.

Elko, of course, coached at Notre Dame for one season before bolting for Texas A&M. None of my sources have indicated this is a legit candidacy, but if Elko is in fact interested in returning, should Brian Kelly and Notre Dame reciprocate that interest?

Well, that's an easy answer, absolutely. The notion that Elko simply left for a money grab is inaccurate and not even close to the full story. So him leaving after one season is not something any Notre Dame fan, and more importantly anyone at Notre Dame, should use as a knock on Elko.

Lea did a tremendous job building the Notre Dame defense in recent seasons, but it was Elko that laid the foundation. It was his defense and his work in 2017 that Lea and the rest of the Irish staff built upon.

There are a number of reasons why hiring Elko, if he was interested, would make a lot of sense for Notre Dame. There are three that stand above all others.

1. He's an excellent coach - Elko did a tremendous job building the Wake Forest defense, he took huge strides in rebuilding the Irish defense in just one season, and the Texas A&M defense is much better now than it was when he took over.

In the three years prior to Elko's arrival in South Bend, the Irish defense gave up an average of 27.0 points per game. Elko dropped that down to 21.5 in his one season with Notre Dame despite playing what was unquestionably the most challenging regular season schedule in Kelly's 11 seasons.

He took over a Texas A&M defense that gave up 25.7 points per game in the three seasons prior. This past year, Texas A&M gave up 21.7 points per game against a schedule that contained Alabama and Florida, two of the best scoring offenses in the country.

A&M gave up 192.1 rushing yards per game in the three years prior to Elko's arrival, and gave up 410.1 total yards. In 2020, The A&M defense ranked third nationally in rushing yards allowed (92.0) and ninth in total defense (317.3).

2. He's a great recruiter - Elko was the primary recruiter for Notre Dame's strong 2018 recruiting class, and Notre Dame added Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa when he was hired following the 2016 season.

Texas A&M has ranked 7th (2021), 6th (2020) and 4th (2019) with the three full classes that Elko was a part of in College Station. In those three classes the Aggies signed 12 Top 100 defensive recruits on the 247Sports composite rankings. Notre Dame had one, Kyle Hamilton, who Elko actually began to recruit for the Irish before he left.

3. System continuity - System continuity is not and should not be an end all in the process of finding the right hire, and points one and two are far, far more important. Having said that, if Notre Dame can hire a coach that grades out well in the first two areas and also adds system continuity that's a home run.

Elko certainly adds system continuity. How he runs the 4-2-5 is different than how Lea ran it, but the terminology and philosophy is the same. That would make for a very smooth transition.

When you add that Elko is someone with high character, and someone that everyone I know at Notre Dame that got to know him speaks highly of him as a man, it would make a lot of sense for the Irish to be interested.

Hiring Elko away from Texas A&M would require significant financial investment by Kelly and the institution. It would be a great sign that the school continues to do what it needs to do to give Kelly the resources he needs to compete.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter