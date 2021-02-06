Notre Dame Defensive End Position Won't See Much Change

The arrival of Marcus Freeman as the new defensive coordinator at Notre Dame won't change all that much for the defensive ends

We don't yet know just how the Notre Dame defense will operate with Marcus Freeman running the show. We know what Notre Dame did from 2017-20, we know what Freeman did at Cincinnati from 2017-20, and we know that Freeman has shown an impressive ability to adapt his defense to the strength of his team and the strengths of his opponents.

Will Notre Dame be more of a four-down defense, a three-down defense, a combination of the two? That remains to be seen. According to my sources, Notre Dame will base its defense out of a similar look to what it was in previous seasons, and that backed up by what Freeman said on National Signing Day.

"Notre Dame's defense has been good for many, many years," Freeman said. "You've got to be a crazy person to come in here and say, 'We're going to change what you've done to have success to being a College Football Playoff two of the past three years, we're going to change everything we've done defensively.' You're crazy to think that as a defensive coordinator."

Defensive line coach Mike Elston was asked about the end position in the defense, and it sounded very much like what we've seen in previous seasons. Here is what Elston had to say:

Freeman made clear that his defense will remain multiple, and the sources that told me Notre Dame would base out of a four-down defense also pointed out the expectation is that they will be even more multiple than we've seen in previous seasons.

That also was confirmed by Freeman.

"It's going to be both," Freeman explained. "A little bit of this, a little bit of that, and ultimately all I care about is we put our guys in position to be successful and play fast. I'm not going to try to trick you, I want to make sure we give our guys the ability to get lined up, play relentless, play with the effort that we demand and we want to see, and to let these guys go play."

Over the next weeks and months Irish Breakdown will continue diving into analysis of what the defense will look like. What we do know is that there will be plenty of carry over for the Irish defensive ends.

One tidbit that I've gathered from sources is that senior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is likely to get a chance at the "big end" that Elston talked about first. Whether or not that sticks remains to be seen, but I do expect him to get a shot at that position when spring starts, which will open up opportunities for senior Jayson Ademilola and sophomore Rylie Mills to step into the spotlight at the three-technique.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter