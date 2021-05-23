Notre Dame Defensive Line Production Must Make A Big Jump In 2021

The bar has been set for the Notre Dame 2021 defensive line, which could be the best of the Brian Kelly era, and a jump in production is needed

The defensive line has been at the heart of the Notre Dame defensive success the last four seasons, and there’s a chance the 2021 version could turn out to be the best of the Brian Kelly era.

A jump in production is a must for the line, and it’s one way to evaluate the group’s success this fall. We already know the production bar the unit must shoot for if it wants to live up to what I think it can be, which is in fact the best Notre Dame defensive line in almost two decades.

Here’s a look at what the defensive line has produced during the Kelly era.

TACKLES FOR LOSS

2012 - 51

2019 - 47

2018 - 46.5

2015 - 45

2020 - 42

2014 - 39

2017 - 38.5

2011 - 33.5

2010 - 32.5

2013 - 28.5

2016 - 23.5

SACKS

2012 - 31.5

2018 - 26

2020 - 23.5

2019 - 23.5

2010 - 20

2013 - 16.5

2017 - 16.5

2015 - 16

2011 - 15

2014 - 15

2016 - 3

Note - In years when the defense used a three-man front the defensive line included the three down linemen and the one outside linebacker position that was used primarily as an edge player (e.g., Darius Fleming in 2011, Prince Shembo in 2012-13).

A jump in production is needed, and I expect it to be one of the by-products of the Marcus Freeman defense, which he contends is defensive line driven. If you look at Notre Dame's production from its front compared to Ohio State and Clemson, two title contending teams that are also fueled by dominant lines, the Irish haven't been in the same ballpark when it comes to production from the big boys.

A look at Clemson and Ohio State's defensive line production from 2017-19.

Ohio State - 65.5 tackles for loss per season, 33.7 sacks per season

Ohio State - 4.7 tackles for loss per game, 2.4 sacks per game

Clemson - 67.5 tackles for loss per season, 30.0 sacks per season

Clemson - 4.6 tackles for loss per game, 2.0 sacks per game

Notre Dame - 44.0 tackles for loss per season, 22.0 sacks per season

Notre Dame - 3.4 tackles for loss per game, 1.7 sacks per game.

Notre Dame has closed the gap, and as the statistics earlier in the article show the last 3-4 seasons have been some of the program's best under Kelly when it comes to defensive line production. Great defensive line play makes the rest of the entire defense better, especially the secondary, which is considered a question mark for the Irish heading into the 2021 season.

Elite production from the defensive line usually means the defense as a whole is strong against the run. Elite production from the defensive line makes the pass game more effective against the pass by putting more pressure on the quarterback and being more disruptive. Simply put, elite production from the defensive line usually means the defense will be elite.

Notre Dame's defensive line production has been solid, but more is needed, and the combination of talent, athleticism and depth has the Irish in position to make that needed jump.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter