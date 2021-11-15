Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Georgia Tech

    Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech
    Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech. The 9-1 Fighting Irish will look to build on a potential College Football Playoff resume against a struggling Georgia Tech (3-7) squad.

    Here is the depth chart for Notre Dame, beginning with the offense.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 1.44.36 PM

    There aren't any changes this week compared to last week from a depth chart standpoint. Notre Dame came out of the Virginia game without any new injuries on offense.

    Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 1.45.11 PM

    Linebacker Drew White and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa both missed the game against Virginia but are back. Brian Kelly noted that Kyle Hamilton would still need more time. Ramon Henderson is listed at cornerback but Kelly said he would be playing safety.

