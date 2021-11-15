Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech. The 9-1 Fighting Irish will look to build on a potential College Football Playoff resume against a struggling Georgia Tech (3-7) squad.

Here is the depth chart for Notre Dame, beginning with the offense.

There aren't any changes this week compared to last week from a depth chart standpoint. Notre Dame came out of the Virginia game without any new injuries on offense.

Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

Linebacker Drew White and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa both missed the game against Virginia but are back. Brian Kelly noted that Kyle Hamilton would still need more time. Ramon Henderson is listed at cornerback but Kelly said he would be playing safety.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter