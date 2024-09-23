Notre Dame Depth Chart Sees More Changes Ahead of Louisville Game
Notre Dame is fresh off a 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio) and sits 3-1 on the season as No. 16 Louisville comes to town this Saturday.
The game wasn't seen as the biggest home game before the season began, but with how things have gone for Florida State this will end up being the best opponent that plays at Notre Dame Stadium this fall.
Notre Dame got out with a win against Miami (Ohio) but didn't escape before suffering a few more team injuries. As a result the depth chart again sees a couple changes this week which can all be found below.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.
WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
WR2 - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.
WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
WR2 - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 11, KK Smith, 6-0, 178, So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.
Cooper Flanagan is off the depth chart this week after suffering an ankle injury against Miami (Ohio) and officially being ruled out for this weekend against Louisville.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.
LG1 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.
C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.
RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.
RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYP1 - 5, Boubacar Traore, 6-4, 240 lbs., So.
VYP2 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.
DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 47, Jason Onye, 6-5, 289 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.
DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.
or - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers
WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.
MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.
ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
Nickel1 - 10, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.
CB1 - 20, Benjamin Morrison, 6-0, 190 lbs., Jr.
CB2 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
*CB2 - 7, Jaden Mickey, 6-0, 178 lbs., Jr.
*-Mickey was listed on the released depth chart but has since announced that he will not play at Notre Dame again this year. He will be redshirting and then entering the transfer portal as he plans to graduate in the spring.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.
Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.
LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.
H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.
PR - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
