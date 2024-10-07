Notre Dame Football Reworks Depth Chart for Stanford Following Injury News
Notre Dame moved up in the rankings in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week despite being off. That's what the chaos of college football does and this past weekend was certainly one that won't be forgotten for a very long time.
Notre Dame now turns the page to a Stanford team that has struggled, but did walk into Notre Dame Stadium in 2022 and upset a Fighting Irish team that had appeared to be headed in the right direction.
Notre Dame continues to deal with injuries however and had to adjust its depth chart yet again this week. Below is how the Irish will line up against the Cardinal this Saturday.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.
WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
WR2 - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.
WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 11, KK Smith, 6-0, 178, So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.
LG1 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.
C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.
RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.
RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYP1 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP2 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.
Starter Boubacar Traore was announced as out for the year after tearing his left ACL vs. Louisville.
DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 47, Jason Onye, 6-5, 289 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.
DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.
or - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers
WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.
MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.
ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.
CB1 - 20, Benjamin Morrison, 6-0, 190 lbs., Jr.
CB2 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
*CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.
Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.
LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.
H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.
PR - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
Former Notre Dame Standout Joins Rare NFL Air
College Football Playoff Projections Following Epic Week 6
10 Former Notre Dame Football Connections to Vanderbilt's Upset Win Over Alabama
Former Notre Dame Assistant Coach Scores Upset of the Year in SEC
Notre Dame Commitment Has Huge Night, Helping Team to Big Win