Notre Dame Football Reveals Depth Chart for High-Stakes USC Showdown

A win at USC on Saturday would mean a trip to the College Football Playoff for Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) leaps over Army Black Knights cornerback Donavon Platt (28) for a touchdown during the first half at Yankee Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) leaps over Army Black Knights cornerback Donavon Platt (28) for a touchdown during the first half at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Notre Dame vs. USC in the final week of the season with national championship chances on the line for the Fighting Irish.

You don't need to hear a whole lot more than that to get extremely excited for Notre Dame's regular season finale in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ahead of the big game against Notre Dame's biggest rival, Marcus Freeman met the media on Monday and recapped the game against Army while also previewing all things Irish leading up to the clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Notre Dame also released its official depth chart for USC week with a few changes being made due to injury. See the entire chart below.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Riley Leonard throws a pass for Notre Dame against Army at Yankee Stadiu
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Yankee Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams scores a long touchdown against Arm
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (20) scores a rushing touchdown as Army Black Knights defensive back Josiah Banks (25) pursues during the second half at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Jaden Greathouse makes a catch and run against Florida Stat
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.

WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
or - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans celebrates a touchdown catch against Virgini
Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) and quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

Pat Coogan and the rest of the offensive line celebrates a Notre Dame touchdown with Jeremiyah Lov
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) and offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrate a touchdown scored by Love during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.

LG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.

C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.

RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.

RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

VYP1 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP2 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame defensive linemen Rylie Mills and Donovan Hinish celebrate making a stop against Florida Stat
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) and defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) celebrate getting a stop during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 97, Gabriel Rubio, 6-5, 316 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.

DT1 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DT2 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So., Fr.
or - 59, Sean Sevillano Jr., 6-1, 320 lbs., Fr.

DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
or 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser celebrates a sack against Virgini
Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) celebrates after a sack against the Virginia Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 25, Preston Zinter, 6-2 235 lbs., So.

ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark plays defense against Louisvill
Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark (1) disrupts a catch and tackles Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.

CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB2 - 16, Tae Johnson, 6-2, 188 lbs., Fr.

CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

Xavier Watts celebrates an interception with Adon Shulder against Virgini
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates with Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler, right, after a Shuler interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.

Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.

LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.

H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.

PR - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.

KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.

