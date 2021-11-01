Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Navy

    Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Navy
    After a year off the Notre Dame vs Navy football rivalry is renewed. The two teams square off this weekend for the 94th time on Saturday afternoon as the 8th-ranked Fighting Irish look to continue building their postseason resume.

    Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against the Midshipmen. Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame offense.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 11.57.21 AM

    Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 11.59.03 AM

    In season's past we've seen Notre Dame go with different defensive alignments against the Navy triple option. It will be interesting to see if Marcus Freeman and the defensive staff decide to stick with their base defense or go with a new alignment and different personnel grouping against the option.

