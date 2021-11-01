Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Navy

Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Navy

After a year off the Notre Dame vs Navy football rivalry is renewed. The two teams square off this weekend for the 94th time on Saturday afternoon as the 8th-ranked Fighting Irish look to continue building their postseason resume.

Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against the Midshipmen. Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame offense.

Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

In season's past we've seen Notre Dame go with different defensive alignments against the Navy triple option. It will be interesting to see if Marcus Freeman and the defensive staff decide to stick with their base defense or go with a new alignment and different personnel grouping against the option.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter