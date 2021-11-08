Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Virginia

Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against. Virginia

The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) head to the Commonwealth this weekend for a matchup against the high-scoring Virginia Cavaliers (6-3).

Notre Dame has released its depth chart in advance of that matchup. We begin with a look at the Notre Dame offense, which is now without senior captain Avery Davis.

Freshman Lorenzo Styles is slated to replace Davis in the slot. Styles has been coming on strong in recent games, and that experience should help make his transition into the starting lineup even more smooth. During his Monday press conference, head coach Brian Kelly also said other players (Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams) will also get more time in the slot.

Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

The defensive depth chart is the same as last week, including it still listing Xavier Watts at rover. Watts has been working at safety for the last few weeks.

