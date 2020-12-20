Yes, Notre Dame Absolutely Deserved To Be In The College Football Playoff

Despite the loss to Clemson, Notre Dame absolutely deserved to be in the College Football Playoff in 2020

Notre Dame earned its second trip to the College Football Playoff after the committee released its final four today. The Fighting Irish were named the four seed, and they will take on the top seed, the 11-0 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss Notre Dame getting into the final four.

After Notre Dame's loss to Clemson many national pundits said the Irish didn't deserve to be in. They were wrong and we knew they were wrong. The show begins with us explaining why that is the case.

That is followed by a look at the resumes between Notre Dame and Texas A&M, which in all honesty aren't close.

We wrap things up with a quick look at Notre Dame's opponent in the semi-final, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, who secured the top seed with an exciting 52-46 victory over Florida last night in the SEC Championship.

