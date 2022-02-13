Skip to main content

Does Notre Dame Have A Star Problem?

In our latest show we discuss whether or not Notre Dame has a star problem, what that means and what can be done about it

There are plenty of debates that rage about why Notre Dame hasn't been able to compete for championships for so long. Is it a recruiting problem, a development problem, a coaching problem, a little bit of all of those?

In our latest show we discuss this topic in great detail, and the conversation took many twists and turns. It all boiled down to one big topic, does Notre Dame have a star problem.

Early in the show we discuss the recruiting aspect of this and admit that Notre Dame does need to recruit better to win championships. But recruiting better doesn't mean focusing or obsessing about star rankings. We took a deep dive into Notre Dame's history with recruiting elite players, how rankings can be skewed and how the focus needs to be on talent, not rankings.

We spent plenty of time during the show discussing areas where Notre Dame does need to recruit more impact players, and the areas where it lacks the depth of talent needed to compete with the best teams in the country.

During the show we discussed what separates Notre Dame from the top programs from a coaching and on-field talent standpoint, what the program can do to change those deficiencies and also the times in the last decade when Notre Dame did have the talent and how those opportunities were squandered.

We wrap things up with a look at what head coach Marcus Freeman can do to get the Irish back to a championship level, and it goes beyond recruiting. We discuss the difference in mindset that made Lou Holtz a legend and prevented Brian Kelly from winning a title, and how Freeman compares to both.

