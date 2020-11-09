Notre Dame Players Dominate ACC Weekly Honors

Three Notre Dame players were named the top performers at their positions after the team's 47-40 double overtime victory over previously top-ranked Clemson. The win ended Clemson's 39-game regular season winning streak.

Running back Kyren Williams, guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah all earned players of the week honors at their respective positions.

Here's the ACC write up on Williams:

"Named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second time following his performance in the No. 4 Fighting Irish’s double-overtime 47-40 win over No. 1 Clemson • Rushed for 140 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns against a Clemson team that entered the game allowing less than 100 yards per contest and had yielded only three rushing touchdowns the entire season • Two of his touchdowns came in overtime • Broke through for a 65-yard rushing touchdown on the first official play of the game, tying his career-long run."

Here's the ACC write up on Banks:

"Led an offensive line that paved the way for 518 yards of total offense (208 yards rushing with three touchdowns, 310 yards passing with one touchdown) in Saturday night’s 47-40 double-overtime win over top-ranked Clemson • Entering Saturday night’s contest, the Tigers had allowed just 99.9 rushing yards per game and 174.9 passing yards per game • Notre Dame continues to lead the ACC in third-down conversions, executing successfully at a 54.4 percent rate."

Here's the ACC write up on Owusu-Koramoah:

"Registered nine tackles (seven solo) with a half-sack, 2.0 tackles for loss (minus-6 yards), one forced fumble and a 23-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown in Saturday night’s double-overtime win over top-ranked Clemson • His fumble return for a touchdown and forced fumble came on back-to-back series and directly led to 10 Notre Dame points • Nine total tackles tied for the team lead."

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was named the top newcomer for his performance against the Fighting Irish.

