Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Notre Dame Dominates Georgia Tech 55-0 On Senior Day

    Notre Dame thoroughly dominated Georgia Tech en route to a 55-0 victory
    Author:

    Notre Dame (10-1) continued its hot streak by thorough dismantling Georgia Tech (3-8) en route to a 55-0 victory. It was the most dominant victory over a Power 5 opponent since the Irish beat Rutgers 62-0 in the last home game of Lou Holtz's tenure (1996).

    Notre Dame made it known right away that it was going to end its 2021 home slate in impressive fashion, dominating on both sides of the ball.

    Notre Dame's offense again stalled on its opening drive, wasting a 51-yard kick return by Chris Tyree and a 38-yard connection from quarterback Jack Coan to Kevin Austin. Two sacks forced a Jonathan Doerer field goal that gave the Irish an early lead.

    Notre Dame hasn't scored a touchdown on its opening possession since a Sept. 11 victory over Toledo, but the Irish defense scored on its first time on the field. End Isaiah Foskey pressured Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates, who threw the ball into the chest of Jack Kiser as he was going down from a Foskey hit.

    Kiser raced 43 yards for his second pick six of the season to jump the Irish out to a 10-0 lead.

    The offense responded on the ensuing drive, turning another short field into a score thanks to a 3rd-and-5 connection from Coan to Michael Mayer and a 4th-and-2 connection from Coan to Braden Lenzy. Running back Kyren Williams finished the drive off with a cutback run from nine yards out to make it a 17-0 game before the end of the first quarter.

    After the defense forced another punt, Coan found Michael Mayer wide open up the seam after a play-action, and the talented Irish tight end sprinted untouched for a 52-yard game as the Irish broke things up to take a 24-0 lead in the first half.

    Coming into the game the Irish had scored just 35 first quarter points all season.

    The second quarter was more of the same for the Irish on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame kept pouring it on offensively and the defense kept shutting Georgia Tech down. 

    Freshman running back Logan Diggs added a pair of scores in quarter two, one on the ground and one on a screen pass, as the Irish put the game away before it even got to the halftime break. 

    The Irish led 45-0 at halftime after out-gaining the Yellow Jackets 354-117.

    Coan completed 15-18 passes for 285 yards and a pair of scores in the first two quarters and Mayer led the Irish with 85 receiving yards. Williams rushed for 57 yards and caught four passes for 31 more yards.

    The Irish defense got into the end zone again in the third quarter when captain Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa returned a fumble 70 yards after Foskey sacked Yates.

    Tagovailoa-Amosa lost his father during fall camp, so seeing him end his home career on a play like that for a young man with his character and leadership was one of the best aspects of the Notre Dame victory.

    Read More

    Notre Dame out-gained Georgia Tech 514-225 and scored two defensive touchdowns. Notre Dame passed for 302 yards and rushed for 212 yards in the victory.

    This marked the third straight game the Irish defense did not allow a touchdown. It's the first time since 2012 that a Notre Dame defense accomplished that. It also marked the first time Notre Dame shut out a Power 5 opponent since earning a 31-0 victory over 

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Dominates Georgia Tech 55-0 On Senior Day

    just now
    Jack Coan - Michael Mayer
    Football

    First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 0

    1 hour ago
    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
    Football

    Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense vs Georgia Tech

    8 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense vs Georgia Tech

    10 hours ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    How To Watch Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

    12 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer vs. Georgia Tech S Tariq Carpenter

    21 hours ago
    Cam Hart 1
    Football

    Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech: What's At Stake, Who Must Step Up, Game Predictions

    23 hours ago
    JD Bertrand
    Football

    Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia Tech

    Nov 19, 2021