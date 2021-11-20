Notre Dame Dominates Georgia Tech 55-0 On Senior Day

Notre Dame (10-1) continued its hot streak by thorough dismantling Georgia Tech (3-8) en route to a 55-0 victory. It was the most dominant victory over a Power 5 opponent since the Irish beat Rutgers 62-0 in the last home game of Lou Holtz's tenure (1996).

Notre Dame made it known right away that it was going to end its 2021 home slate in impressive fashion, dominating on both sides of the ball.

Notre Dame's offense again stalled on its opening drive, wasting a 51-yard kick return by Chris Tyree and a 38-yard connection from quarterback Jack Coan to Kevin Austin. Two sacks forced a Jonathan Doerer field goal that gave the Irish an early lead.

Notre Dame hasn't scored a touchdown on its opening possession since a Sept. 11 victory over Toledo, but the Irish defense scored on its first time on the field. End Isaiah Foskey pressured Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates, who threw the ball into the chest of Jack Kiser as he was going down from a Foskey hit.

Kiser raced 43 yards for his second pick six of the season to jump the Irish out to a 10-0 lead.

The offense responded on the ensuing drive, turning another short field into a score thanks to a 3rd-and-5 connection from Coan to Michael Mayer and a 4th-and-2 connection from Coan to Braden Lenzy. Running back Kyren Williams finished the drive off with a cutback run from nine yards out to make it a 17-0 game before the end of the first quarter.

After the defense forced another punt, Coan found Michael Mayer wide open up the seam after a play-action, and the talented Irish tight end sprinted untouched for a 52-yard game as the Irish broke things up to take a 24-0 lead in the first half.

Coming into the game the Irish had scored just 35 first quarter points all season.

The second quarter was more of the same for the Irish on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame kept pouring it on offensively and the defense kept shutting Georgia Tech down.

Freshman running back Logan Diggs added a pair of scores in quarter two, one on the ground and one on a screen pass, as the Irish put the game away before it even got to the halftime break.

The Irish led 45-0 at halftime after out-gaining the Yellow Jackets 354-117.

Coan completed 15-18 passes for 285 yards and a pair of scores in the first two quarters and Mayer led the Irish with 85 receiving yards. Williams rushed for 57 yards and caught four passes for 31 more yards.

The Irish defense got into the end zone again in the third quarter when captain Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa returned a fumble 70 yards after Foskey sacked Yates.

Tagovailoa-Amosa lost his father during fall camp, so seeing him end his home career on a play like that for a young man with his character and leadership was one of the best aspects of the Notre Dame victory.

Notre Dame out-gained Georgia Tech 514-225 and scored two defensive touchdowns. Notre Dame passed for 302 yards and rushed for 212 yards in the victory.

This marked the third straight game the Irish defense did not allow a touchdown. It's the first time since 2012 that a Notre Dame defense accomplished that. It also marked the first time Notre Dame shut out a Power 5 opponent since earning a 31-0 victory over

