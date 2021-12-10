Stay or Go: Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson Has Two Strong Options

There are a number of Notre Dame veterans that must make offseason decisions between returning for their final seasons, heading to the NFL or possibly even transferring. One of the players with the toughest decision is senior center Jarrett Patterson.

THE CASE FOR STAYING

Patterson has been good at Notre Dame and I believe he's one of the nation's top centers. The issue is that Patterson didn't make the normal "third-year jump" that we saw from players that were coached by Harry Hiestand.

Patterson was steady this season but his game didn't take a jump. There are a number of reasons for that, and all of them are things that can be improved upon should he return for another season.

His late-season injury in 2020 cost him important offseason workout opportunities, which seemed to sap the veteran of some punch early in the season. Combine that with playing under a coach that has often failed to get his unit to play with pop off the line and you can understand why Patterson didn't seem to make a bigger jump.

Although he improved throughout the season, right now Patterson is likely more of a day two player that could end up slipping a bit. Returning to Notre Dame under a new position coach, and I expect Notre Dame to have a new line coach, would allow Patterson to not only give Patterson a full offseason to get stronger, it gives him a chance to improve his game to the point he could see his stock jump way up.

Another consideration for Patterson was that the line he anchored in 2021 was often in flux due to injuries at left tackle and underwhelming play to his right and left. It's not a given that his linemates will improve next season, but with Andrew Kristofic now having time under his belt and the potential emergence of a more talented player at right guard next season - whoever that may be - it's yet another reason for Patterson to continue coming back.

He also needs to eliminate the penalty issues he had this season. Patterson was flagged nine times this season (according to Pro Football Focus), many of which were snap infractions.

Simply put, Patterson is a good football player that has a chance to be an elite football player. He could leave now and still be a day two pick, or he could return and work himself into round one.

THE CASE FOR LEAVING

Patterson's play improved as the season wore on and he was much better getting to the second level and blocking in space, and his pass pro was outstanding almost the entire season.

Anytime a player deals with a season-ending injury at some point in his career that will and should always factor into his decision. Yes, Patterson could come back and boost his draft stock, but he could also battle through injuries all season, or suffer a major injury, and see stock tumble.

That's always the risk-reward scenario that players like Patterson must work through. None of the things I mentioned in the reasons to return section are guarantees, and that is also something that must be considered. If he's a mid to late day two pick that's still a good draft slot and will get him paid good money. Is it worth the risk of falling to gamble on yourself to rise? That's what every player that isn't already a sure-fire first round pick must decide.

Right now Patterson doesn't know who his line coach will be in 2022, and until that decision is made it's a question mark. When the new coach gets named he'll need to meet with that coach and do the best he can to figure out how he will mesh with that coach, and ask that coach what his plan is to help make Patterson the player version of himself on the field.

THE VERDICT

Patterson doesn't really have a bad option. Barring some sort of issue with his medicals (a risk with all players) or he has bad workouts I expect him to go on day two (rounds two and three) based on what I've been told. That's not a bad situation and guys that get picked on day two are chosen with the notion they will work into a starting NFL lineup relatively quickly.

Patterson needs to ask himself if his game is ready, and he needs to think about whether he's willing to bet on himself that with a healthy offseason, a better position coach and perhaps an improved line around him his game could take a big jump and he could be a big climber next year.

As a captain and someone that I'm told loves Notre Dame, he must also decide if he wants to be part of one more run at a title, and if he wants to be part of the first year of the Marcus Freeman era. Neither of those factors should be at the top of his list, as this is more of an individual decision, but those are the kinds of factors that could tilt an otherwise even decision in the direction of whatever he decides.

The latest information that I've gotten is that Patterson is leaning towards returning, but I rarely put much stock into that until the season is over and players really get a chance to explore all their options and get more feedback. If it was up to me I would advise him to return, continue to get healthy, get stronger, grow his game and work to boost himself into round one.

There's a big difference in those projections. The last offensive lineman taken in round one in 2021 (Christian Darriaw at No. 23 to the Minnesota Vikings) got a $13.34 million dollar contract. The last lineman taken in round two (Creed Humphrey by the Kansas City Chiefs) got a contract worth $5.53 million while the last line pick of the third round (Robert Hainsey to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) earned a contract worth $4.81 million.

Going from day two to day one has a significantly higher potential payout that will need to be factored in. If Patterson chooses to make that bet it's a potentially lucrative bet.

