Seven Notre Dame Players In Latest Draftwire Mock

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, which means draft analysts are getting closer and closer to their final mock drafts. The latest full mock draft from Draftwire’s Luke Easterling has seven Notre Dame players getting selected.

There were no Fighting Irish players in round one, but there were five players in the first four rounds. If this mock draft holds true it would tie the 2016 Notre Dame draft class for the second most of the Brian Kelly era, trailing only the eight from the 2014 class.

Easterling has the Chicago Bears taking tight end Cole Kmet in the second round with the 43rd overall pick. Kmet to the Bears had been a trendy pick for months, but in recent weeks it hasn’t been as prominent. Despite the free agent pickup of veteran Jimmy Graham, the Bears still very much need a talented pass catcher at tight end.

Despite being a starter for just one season, Kmet finished his tenure with the 10th most career receptions (60) for an Irish tight end. He hauled in 43 passes for 515 yards in 2019, numbers that both rank sixth best in a single season for an Irish tight end. His six touchdown receptions tied Ken MacAfree for the most in a season by a Notre Dame tight end.

In this mock draft, the Los Angeles Rams take defensive end Julian Okwara in the second round with the 57th overall pick.

The Rams are a 3-4 defense, which makes this an ideal scheme fit for Okwara. Los Angeles also must replace its two best pass rushers at linebacker, and its one free agent signee - Leonard Floyd - had a combined 11.5 sacks the last three seasons. Okwara should provide the Rams with a boost in explosiveness off the edge.

Easterling has Chase Claypool falling to the bottom half of the third round, going 98th overall to the New England Patriots. It would surprise me to see Claypool fall this far, and the fit doesn’t make a lot of sense either, unless the Patriots view him as a tight end-hybrid player.

New England has plenty of big-bodied receivers, and it took 6-4, 225-pound N’Keal Harry in the first round a year ago. Easterling lists Claypool as a wide receiver/tight end, so this could very well be a situation where he views Claypool as something other than a pure wideout.

Easterling has a pair of former Irish players going in the fourth round.

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. is slated to go 122nd overall to the Indianapolis Colts, where he would join former Irish teammate Quenton Nelson.

Indianapolis drafted cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in the second round a season ago and signed former first-round pick Xavier Rhodes away from Minnesota this offseason, but adding a player with Pride’s man cover skills would provide a boost and give the Colts a potential upgrade in the slot.

Easterling has the Jacksonville Jaguars taking defensive end Khalid Kareem with the 137th overall pick.

The Jaguars selected Josh Allen in the first round a season ago, and he had an outstanding rookie season, racking up 10.5 sacks. Standout veteran end Yannick Ngakoue has asked to be traded, which makes landing a power end to pair with Allen is a must for the Jaguars. Kareem in the fourth round would be a steal for the Jaguars and could give their front that kind of player.

Easterling has the Jaguars double dipping with Notre Dame players by taking safety Alohi Gilman in the fifth round with the 165th overall pick. Gilman in round five would be a very good value selection for the Jaguars.

The final Notre Dame player is safety Jalen Elliott, who is slated to go to the Washington Redskins in the seventh round with the 229th overall pick.

