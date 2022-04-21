Drew Pyne Gets His Chance To Shine In The Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will get his shot to shine in the Blue-Gold Game now that Tyler Buchner is out

There is little doubt who the favorite is to start at quarterback for Notre Dame in 2022, and that would be rising sophomore Tyler Buchner. A highly ranked and very talented signal caller, Buchner flashed his playmaking ability last spring and according to multiple sources he has been Notre Dame's best signal caller this spring.

Buchner won't be playing in Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game this weekend, which means rising junior Drew Pyne will get his chance to shine. If Pyne is in fact trailing Buchner for the starting job, he certainly gets his chance to shine this weekend in the spring game.

Pyne will be playing for both teams, and the odds are he'll get most of the first half snaps with Buchner out.

It's unfortunate that Buchner is out with an injury, but you can be sure that Pyne will look to take full advantage and show that if given the opportunity to run the offense he can get the ball moving and get the unit into the end zone.

The reality is Pyne's lack of elite physical tools can make it harder for him to beat out a player with superior gifts. Pyne is at his best in situations like he'll have on Saturday, live game situations where he can show that he can get the ball where it needs to go, that he can provide great leadership and that what he does possess - a great mind and quick release - can get the job done.

If Pyne is going to have a chance to beat out Buchner in the fall he'll need to take advantage of this opportunity and get the offense moving. For Pyne that means doing several things at a high level.

The junior must make quick and accurate decisions. Pyne has to be a great protector of the football, but he also must be willing and able to be aggressive, and it's challenging to balance those two things. That requires quick decisions but also better timing and ball placement than what he showed last season.

For Pyne, getting the ball out quickly and in the right spots is a must, and if he starts off well there it should open up more down the field opportunities.

Showing out in this game will require that Pyne also show he can push the ball down the field. Based on what we saw last season, Pyne can move the offense efficiently, but if he is the starter you'll see defenses focus on taking away the short to intermediate throws, which will force Pyne to beat them down the field. He should get chances to attack vertically in the spring game, and he must show the willingness/timing to attack downfield and in the tougher zones, but also the ability to make those throws.

If Pyne can show this in the spring game he'll be able to combine the ability to make more plays with his arm to the traits he already shows at a high level, and that's a very high football IQ and tremendous leadership. That is how Pyne will be able to use the extra Blue-Gold Game snaps to enhance his resume as he battles to become the Irish starter in the fall.

