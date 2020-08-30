Notre Dame LB Drew White Updates Defensive Practice

Notre Dame starting Mike linebacker Drew White was interviewed by Sydney Sims following a recent practice inside the stadium. You can listen to White's brief interview here:

There wasn't much substance in the interview, but White did briefly talk about how the defense is going about its business. He also talked briefly about the improvement at linebacker as a unit.

"Our mentality is just being aggressive, flying to the ball, all 11 guys, all 11 hats swarming the ball," White said, before moving onto discussing the linebacker position. "Just coming out every day, whether its individual drills and working on our football and block destruction, or if its coming out, high energy in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11, we're just trying to get better every day."

