Notre Dame Earns Convincing Short-Handed Win Over Virginia

Notre Dame was short-handed but came away with a convincing 28-3 win over Virginia

Injuries and the flu resulted in both Notre Dame and Virginia playing this game short-handed, but it was the Fighting Irish that battled through the adversity to earn a convincing 28-3 road victory.

Notre Dame improves to 9-1 on the season, winning its 23rd straight regular season contest against an ACC opponent. That streak dates back to the beginning of the 2018 season, and Notre Dame is now 23-2 overall against the ACC including the postseason.

The start was typical for Notre Dame, who moved the ball on the opening drive only to come up short on a 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak. It marked the ninth straight game the Irish offense failed to score on its opening possession.

Without quarterback Brennan Armstrong the Irish dominated the Virginia offense, forcing a quick three-and-out on the opening drive.

Jack Coan and the Irish offense took advantage of getting a second chance with a short field. Notre Dame again tried to convert a fourth-down, but this time Kyren Williams converted it with a 14-yard gain. On the next snap Coan hit tight end Michael Mayer on an option route for a 6-yard touchdown to get the scoring started.

Marcus Freeman's defense forced another punt, and once again the Irish offense got rolling. Despite getting hit in the backfield on third-down, running back Logan Diggs was able to get free for a 26-yard gain, which set up a Coan touchdown pass to Braden Lenzy that put the Irish ahead by two scores.

Virginia finally got the ball moving, marching the ball all the way down to the Notre Dame 30-yard line, but the Irish stopped a strange 4th-and-12 call and turned the ball over on downs.

Coan converted a pair of third-down throws on the ensuing possession, which was capped off by a nifty 22-yard run from Williams that broke the game open.

Notre Dame outgained Virginia 264-92 in the opening half as it took a 21-0 lead into the break.

Virginia started the second half off with a solid drive that got the offense all the way down to the Notre Dame 20-yard line. Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer - who was filling in for Drew White (flu) - ended the drive with a sack and Brendan Farrell missed a 44-yard field goal attempt.

After the teams traded sacks the Cavaliers again went on the march, getting the ball down to the Notre Dame 28-yard line, but once again the Irish pass rush shut the drive down. This time it was sophomore lineman Rylie Mills, who came free late to bring down Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk on fourth-down.

Notre Dame's offense had just 8 yards in the second half prior to that sack, but the offense ignited on the next drive, which began with a 31-yard gain by Lenzy on a reverse. two plays after hitting Michael Mayer for a gain of 11, Coan threw a perfect strike to Kevin Austin in the corner of the end zone to put the Irish up 28-0.

Virginia was finally able to get on the board early in the fourth quarter thanks to a 34-yard kick by Farrell. A promising Cavalier drive was again ended by an Irish sack, this time it was a third-down sack by Justin Ademilola.

Notre Dame out-gained Virginia 423-278. The Cavaliers came into the game with a nation-leading 545.2 yards of offense per game.

