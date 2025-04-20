Notre Dame Football Legend from 1973 Title Team Dies at 71
An all-time Notre Dame great and a key cog on the 1973 national championship team has died.
Running back Eric Penick, whose 85-yard gallop against USC in 1973 helped pave the way to Notre Dame's ninth national championship, died recently at 71 years of age.
In the days long before national recruiting rankings and industry websites, Penick was one of the most hyped Notre Dame players to ever arrive on campus and he quickly took aim at some Fighting Irish rushing records, including his 727 rushing yards in a season, which he totaled in 1972, the second most by a Fighting Irish running back at the time.
Penick battled injuries while at Notre Dame as well but was still impressive enough to be drafted by the NFL's Denver Broncos.
After retiring from football, Penick had his leg amputated after a battle with diabetes as well as other injuries suffered earlier in life.
Stephen Alexander of Fighting Irish Preview did a fantastic job remembering Penick in a piece that can be read here.
Our thoughts and prayers this Easter weekend go out to Penick and his family.