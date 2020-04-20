ESPN FPI Projects A 9-3 Season For Notre Dame In 2020

The ESPN Football Power Index has never been overly fond of Notre Dame, and the 2020 season projections are no different.

To be honest, it’s a convoluted system that had LSU finishing the 2019 season ranked third. Yes, the ESPN FPI had LSU ranked third at the end of the season, behind Ohio State and Clemson, the two teams it beat in the College Football Playoff.

It’s also the same system that had Michigan ranked ahead of Notre Dame at the end of the 2018 season. Yes, the Michigan team that went 10-3 with blowout losses to Ohio State and Florida. Oh, yes, in case you forgot, that same squad also lost to the Fighting Irish.

So it should come as no surprise to see the ESPN FPI once again sees Notre Dame as being a decent squad, but one with little chance to beat the best teams on its schedule. ESPN’s FPI projects Notre Dame to go 9-3 in 2020, with two of the three losses coming away from home.

It should also be noted that Notre Dame was projected to go 10-2 on the FPI last season, with losses on the road to Georgia and Michigan, so it can’t be completely dismissed.

The FPI has Notre Dame with at least an 82.3% chance to win five games, making the Irish heavy favorites in those contests. Those five opponents are Navy (82.3%), Arkansas (90.3%), Western Michigan (94.4%), Wake Forest (85.4%) and Duke (89.0%).

Notre Dame has at least a 75% chance to beat Stanford (76.6%), Pittsburgh on the road (75.3%) and Georgia Tech on the road (75%). That leaves Louisville, who the ESPN FPI believes Notre Dame has a 65.4% chance of beating.

The odds of Notre Dame winning at home against Clemson are incredibly small, with the Irish having just a 13.3% chance against the Tigers.

Notre Dame has just a 26.5% chance to beat Wisconsin and a 30.4% chance to beat USC in the season-ending contest in Los Angeles.

So there you have it, a 9-3 season for the Fighting Irish.

In the comments section below, let me know what you think of ESPN’s projections. Also, let me know what you would think about a 9-3 season for the Fighting Irish.

