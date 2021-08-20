Kyle Hamilton, Cain Madden Named ESPN Preseason All-Americans

We are getting closer and closer to the start of the 2021 football season and the preseason accolades continue to mount for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and guard Cain Madden. This time it is ESPN that named the pair to their preseason All-American roster.

It should come as no surprise that Hamilton received yet another honor like this. A first-team All-American last season according to the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele, Hamilton has thus far been a consensus first-team preseason selection for 2021.

"As a sophomore, Hamilton was one of the best safeties in the country. He has a chance to be one of the best players in college football in 2021. At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Hamilton is what Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly calls an "eraser." He led the Fighting Irish with 63 total tackles last season despite being hampered by an ankle injury that required surgery in the offseason." - Chris Low

Madden being selected over Jarrett Patterson has been a bit more puzzling, but still a great honor for him and more recognition for the Notre Dame offensive line.

"The Irish "struck gold" this offseason with the addition of Madden. The 6-2, 310-pound graduate transfer from Marshall brings power, toughness and experience to the middle of a Notre Dame offensive line that lost four starters from a year ago. Madden, nicknamed "Dump Truck," has 31 career starts and has blossomed into one of the top interior linemen in college football after arriving at Marshall as a walk-on." - Chris Low

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner was the only Notre Dame 2021 opponent to be named to the first-team preseason squad from ESPN.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter