Talking Realignment, Jack Coan, Notre Dame Expectations and Rudy

I joined Franchise Sports in Oklahoma to talk about Notre Dame's role in realignment, Jack Coan, expectations and the movie Rudy

I joined the guys at The Franchise Sports in Oklahoma to preview Notre Dame heading into the 2021 season. The topics were broad and it was one of the more interesting spots I've ever been a part of. You have to check it out.

1:30 - We kick things off by talking about Notre Dame's role in realignment and whether or not Notre Dame will join a conference. If they do join a conference what conference would Notre Dame look to join.

3:19 - The conversation briefly turns to what it was like covering Notre Dame as part of a conference in 2020.

4:05 - Next we talk about expectations for Notre Dame in 2021 and whether or not Notre Dame is underrated, overrated and what a realistic season will look like.

6:32 - The quarterback position is up next and we talk about Jack Coan and what he brings to the offense. We also discuss any concerns that might exist with him being new to the Irish program.

8:23 - Next we talk about the "circle games" on the Notre Dame schedule.

9:31 - We talk about the strength of the Notre Dame offense, which is the Irish backfield.

11:01 - I'm asked if I worry about Notre Dame not keeping up with the times, and how that answer has changed in the last decade since Brian Kelly and Jack Swarbrick arrived.

13:52 - We talk about what Notre Dame fans want to see out of Brian Kelly moving forward.

16:30 - I get asked a lot of questions in all the radio spots I do and with our daily mailbag shows, but I was asked a question I've never been asked before ... am I a satchel or backpack guy.

16:57 - I'm asked how I feel about the movie Rudy, and why people who don't like it are just wrong. And to back up my final point ... Rudy was NOT offsides.

