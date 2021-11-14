Notre Dame Stares Down Adversity And Beats Virginia

Adversity struck Notre Dame, but it didn't matter as the Irish answered and won 28-3

Notre Dame came into its game against Virginia believing it needed to score 30 points against its high-powered offense to win.

It didn’t get to that number in a 28-3 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday at Scott Stadium and it didn’t matter. The Irish have won 40 straight games when it has scored more than 30 points.

Both teams came into the game hurting in different ways.

Virginia (6-4) was playing without its star quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong hurt his ribs two weeks ago against BYU and he was labeled a game-time decision by Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The Irish gave out 10 flu tests during the week, according to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Two starters - linebacker Drew White and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - were game-time scratches because of the flu. Kelly said 13 players were out of practice during the week.

In the end, Notre Dame’s depth was too much for Virginia’s inexperience at quarterback. The Irish defense harassed freshman quarterback Jay Woolfolk into an 18 of 33 passing for 196 yards with two interceptions night. Virginia finished with 278 yards of total offense. That’s 267 fewer yards than the Cavaliers average. Notre Dame sacked Woolfolk seven times. Rylie Mills, who moved over to defensive end in place of Tagovailoa-Amosa, finished with two sacks. Kelly hinted that Mills could see more time at end with his performance. Ramon Henderson, a sophomore who played safety for the first time, got his first interception.

Notre Dame’s depth cannot be undervalued.

The Irish had sick players, they were playing against a team with two weeks to prepare and they were playing in their stadium at night.

None of it mattered.

Kelly said this team blocks out distractions.

“Our guys have been terrific,” he said. “They didn’t think about this in the sense of, ‘Why all this?’ They took it as, ‘You know what, we are going to play our best football. We’re going to play together and they did some really good things.”

Offensively, Notre Dame was solid, pounding out 249 yards rushing. Kyren Williams, who finished with 70 yards on 14 carries, got 67 of those yards after a defender made contact with him. Five players — Williams, Logan Diggs, Lorenzo Styles, Chris Tyree, and Braden Lenzy —finished with more than 30 yards rushing. Diggs had 64 yards on nine carries.

Tight end Michael Mayer had seven catches for 84 yards with a touchdown. Quarterback Jack Coan was solid, finishing 15 of 20 for 132 yards with an interception and TD pass.

The game was never in doubt. Notre Dame finishes against Georgia Tech and Stanford. Wins against those teams would give them an improbable 11-1 regular-season record. This was a team searching for an identity in the first half of the season. It seems to have found one.

“I’m proud of them,” Kelly said. “To get a victory on the road this late in the season and have some individuals step up and play their best football was impressive.”

