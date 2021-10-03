Failure To Execute Proves Costly In Notre Dame Loss To Cincinnati

Notre Dame players admitted that a failure to execute did the Irish in during the loss to Cincinnati

In the top 10 battle of the unbeatens between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 7 Cincinnati, the Bearcats were the better team overall from start to finish. Cincinnati's 24-13 victory put an end to the Irish’s 26-game win streak inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Defensively, Notre Dame played well but still struggled giving up big plays and getting the stops that were needed at the end of the game.

“I feel like we just didn’t execute as we would have liked to," junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey said of the loss. "We started off fast but we just need to keep that same momentum going throughout the whole entire game.”

The Irish defense did get off to a strong start, forcing Cincinnati to punt on their first three drives, but as the game went on the team gave up a number of big plays downfield.

The big plays should have been stopped.

“They made some big explosive plays that we didn’t defend and we got to make those plays," fifth-year senior Drew White said. "I don’t think it was anything that we weren’t prepared for, we were prepared for everything but at the end of the day you just got to make plays.

"It just goes back to a lack of execution and missed tackles," continued White. "During those key moments, during those impact moments in the game where while we played good all game, we need a stop we need to make that stop and we need to be better in that.”

Notre Dame didn’t do themselves any favors by surrendering three turnovers that led to 10 points for the Bearcats. It many ways this loss was more about what Notre Dame did than what Cincinnati did.

“At the end of the day I think Notre Dame beat Notre Dame today," White stated bluntly. "Made too many mistakes, didn’t execute well and that was that.”

Offensively, Notre Dame again struggled to put together an effective four-quarter performance, a common theme this season. The unit continues to try and find itself despite being five games into the season.

“We had some good plays in scheme wise, we really did, we had some good plays in, I just think it’s a matter of executing them and that’s really what it comes down to,” tight end Michael Mayer stated. "I think it’s about stacking good practices together with good practices."

For Foskey and the rest of the team, it’s a loss that’s going to sting.

“Everyone is just hurting about our loss right now," Foskey noted. "It sucks to lose, it sucks to lose at home and lose the streak but it’s something that we have to just keep growing from and we have Virginia Tech next and that’s what we’re looking forward to right now.”

The team is undoubtedly frustrated with the loss, but the season will ultimately be defined by how the team responds.

“I told the guys it’s the 24-hour rule, same as a win," White affirmed. "We’ve had a lot of wins, we celebrate that win for 24 hours and we’re back in to work, and that’s exactly how we’re going to handle this loss. For 24 hours, those guys are going to be down, we’re going to be watching film, we’re not going to feel good about it but coming in Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday, we’re going to be ready.

"We’re going to prepare, we’re going to be ready for Virginia Tech because it’s going to be a good game and they’re going to try and beat us too so we can’t let one game define the rest of our season, we need to continue to battle and come back.”

Put simply, Cincinnati was the better team on Saturday, and there’s no question the Irish still have a number of questions to sort out on both sides of the ball as the season moves forward.

