Notre Dame Practice Video And Photos: August 14

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame continues working through the early portion of fall camp. Day three of fall camp meant the Irish players got to put on shoulder pads and get after it.

Here is a quick video from Notre Dame's third fall practice, which combines a few actions shots and photos from the practice session:

Here are a number of still shots from the Notre Dame practice.

Notre Dame players go through warm ups
Defensive linemen Rylie Mills and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa go through drills
Running back Chris Tyree attacks the left side of the defense
Tight end Michael Mayer hauls in a pass while Brian Kelly looks on
Freshman receiver Jordan Johnson
Notre Dame offensive linemen go through drills
Cornerback TaRiq Bracy works on his footwork with Mike Mickens looking on
Safety Isaiah Pryor finishes off a drill
Terry Joseph puts the safeties through pedal drills
Quarterback Brendon Clark lets loose with a throw
Players in these photos include Chris Tyree, Michael Mayer, Brendon Clark, Isaiah Pryor, coach Mike Mickens, Liam Eichenberg and more.

During the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and I talked about three questions facing the Notre Dame offense. We also discussed some team news and scoop that we've gathered in recent days. You can listen to that podcast HERE.

The recap for practice one can be found HERE.

Below is another video from Notre Dame's first day of practice.

Note: All photos and videos are courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

