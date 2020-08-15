Notre Dame Practice Video And Photos: August 14

Notre Dame continues working through the early portion of fall camp. Day three of fall camp meant the Irish players got to put on shoulder pads and get after it.

Here is a quick video from Notre Dame's third fall practice, which combines a few actions shots and photos from the practice session:

Here are a number of still shots from the Notre Dame practice.

Players in these photos include Chris Tyree, Michael Mayer, Brendon Clark, Isaiah Pryor, coach Mike Mickens, Liam Eichenberg and more.

During the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and I talked about three questions facing the Notre Dame offense. We also discussed some team news and scoop that we've gathered in recent days. You can listen to that podcast HERE.

The recap for practice one can be found HERE.

Below is another video from Notre Dame's first day of practice.

Note: All photos and videos are courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

