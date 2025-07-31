The Best News from Notre Dame’s First Fall Practice is Clear
Because there hasn't been anything from the actual football field to analyze for months, Notre Dame starting fall camp Thursday was a huge deal. Between the quarterback battle and rising defensive stars, there is plenty to keep an eye on in the next few weeks.
However, the best thing to happen to Notre Dame on Thursday was something that didn't happen, and hopefully continues not to for the rest of camp.
No injuries for Notre Dame is a big deal. Last year, the injury bug invaded Fighting Irish camp and didn't leave nearly the entire season. It's just one day, but injury luck falling back on Notre Dame's side after a year it clearly didn't, is significant.
Yes, projected starting offensive guard Charles Jagusah was injured on Independence Day weekend, when the UTV he was riding crashed. It won't sideline for the majority of the season but certainly isn't the news anyone wants to get in the middle of summer.
Now with a month to go before Notre Dame opens at Miami, seeing an injury report without any additions is as important as any other real takeaways we'll see or hear the first few days of padless fall camp.
Notre Dame opens the 2025 football season on Aug. 31 at Miami.