Notre Dame Falls To 10th In The USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Notre Dame wasn't overly impressive in its 32-29 come-from-behind victory over Toledo, and it was reflected in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll that saw the Irish fall three spots to No. 10.
Notre Dame began the season ranked No. 7 and remained there after its overtime win over Florida State. The voters were less forgiving after Notre Dame barely squeaked by a Mid-American Conference opponent.
Notre Dame was passed by Iowa, who climbed up to No. 7 from No. 12 after its 27-17 road victory over previously 10th-ranked Iowa State. Cincinnati (No. 8) and Florida (No. 9) remained where they were in last week's poll but they are now both ahead of the Irish.
Cincinnati, of course, is a future Notre Dame opponent. Virginia Tech is another future Irish opponent, and the Hokies jumped up six spots to No. 15 after beating Middle Tennessee. Wisconsin remained No. 17 after its win over Eastern Michigan and North Carolina jumped up three spots to No. 19 after its convincing win over Georgia State.
USC fell out of the Top 25 after getting blasted by Stanford, a team that lost 24-7 to Kansas State in week one.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook