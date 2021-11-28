Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Notre Dame Falls A Spot To No. 6 In The AP Poll

    Notre Dame fell to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Poll
    Despite an impressive 45-14 victory over Stanford on Saturday, Notre Dame (11-1) lost ground in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll.

    The Fighting Irish (11-1) dropped from No. 5 to No. 6. It’s the first time in six weeks that Notre Dame, which has won seven straight, has dropped in the polls.

    Oklahoma State (11-1), which was ranked No. 7, moved to No. 5 after it defeated Oklahoma 37-33 on Saturday. The Cowboys play Baylor on Saturday for the Big 12 Championship. Michigan (11-1), which was ranked No. 6, moved up to No. 2 after a 42-27 victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes (10-2) dropped to No. 7. They were ranked No. 2.

    Notre Dame will need help to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

    Losses from Oklahoma State and Alabama, which plays Georgia in the SEC title game, would probably get the Irish in.

    Or Houston beating Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Championship and Iowa beating Michigan in the Big Ten title game would give them a shot. Basically, two of the teams above have to lose for the Fighting Irish to have a chance to play for a national championship for the third straight year.

