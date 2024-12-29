Familiar Crew to Call Notre Dame vs. Georgia in Sugar Bowl Telecast
A familiar set of faces to Notre Dame fans will be on the call for the Sugar Bowl
In this story:
When Notre Dame takes on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, Fighting Irish fans across the nation will watch a familiar broadcast team on ESPN's coverage.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color commentator), and Molly McGrath will be on the call for the national quarterfinal contest. This comes just a week-and-a-half after they called Notre Dame's victory over Indiana in the First Round of the College Football Playoff.
The crew also called Notre Dame's domination of Navy back in late-October.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Latest Betting Odds
Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:
Point spread: Georgia -1.5
Total: 44.5
MoneyLine: Georgia -120, Notre Dame +100
More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Has Notre Dame Actually Ended Its Pursuit of Transfer Quarterbacks?
Urban Meyer Makes His Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl
Kirby Smart Breaks Down Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman Ahead of Sugar Bowl
Published |Modified