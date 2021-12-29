Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl Practice Highlights

Notre Dame practice highlights from its Tuesday Fiesta Bowl practice

Notre Dame (11-1) held its second practice in Arizona yesterday as it gets closer to its Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2).

The early clips are of the Notre Dame players going through their pre-practice stretch routine.

Other clips include:

*** The Irish defensive line going through drills.

*** QB Jack Coan making a throw.

*** Running back Chris Tyree finding a crease in the defense.

*** Running back Logan Diggs looking for room to run.

*** Coan hitting Braden Lenzy on a quick roll out to the right.

*** Freshman WR Jayden Thomas working through drills.

*** Diggs against looking for work, this time on a counter run.

*** Coan working on his bootleg mechanics during drills.

*** LB JD Bertrand working through change of direction drills.

