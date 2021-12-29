Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl Practice Highlights

    Notre Dame practice highlights from its Tuesday Fiesta Bowl practice
    Notre Dame (11-1) held its second practice in Arizona yesterday as it gets closer to its Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2).

    The early clips are of the Notre Dame players going through their pre-practice stretch routine.

    Other clips include:

    *** The Irish defensive line going through drills.

    *** QB Jack Coan making a throw.

    *** Running back Chris Tyree finding a crease in the defense.

    *** Running back Logan Diggs looking for room to run.

    *** Coan hitting Braden Lenzy on a quick roll out to the right.

    *** Freshman WR Jayden Thomas working through drills.

    *** Diggs against looking for work, this time on a counter run.

    *** Coan working on his bootleg mechanics during drills.

    *** LB JD Bertrand working through change of direction drills.

