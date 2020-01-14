IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Finishes Ranked No. 12 In Final AP Poll

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (11-2) finished the 2019 season ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press poll. 

Notre Dame finished one spot behind 4-loss Wisconsin and was the lowest ranked 2-loss Power 5 team in the country despite winning its final six games of the season by an average of 38.2 to 14.5.

The Irish finished the season just 1-2 in games against Top 25 opponents. Notre Dame beat No. 20 Navy (52-20) but lost to No. 4 Georgia (23-17) and No. 18 Michigan (45-14).

Virginia (9-5) finished fourth among "others receiving votes" and USC (8-5) finished fifth in that group. Notre Dame defeated the Cavaliers by a 35-20 score and the Trojans by a 30-27 margin.

Notre Dame began the season ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25. This marks the third straight season the Fighting Irish finished in the Top 15 and fourth time in the last five seasons. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has led his team to five Top 15 finishes in his ten years in charge of the program.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Has Shown Notre Dame The Blueprint

The changes LSU made since the last time they played Notre Dame is a path the Irish should follow

Bryan Driskell

by

irishpack

Should Notre Dame Consider Hiring Todd Monken On Offense?

With the offensive coordinator position still open, there is another potential coach on the radar, but should Notre Dame consider Todd Monken?

Bryan Driskell

by

PigPen2.0

QB Phil Jurkovec Puts Name In The Transfer Portal

The talented sophomore quarterback will look to transfer out of Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

What It Means: Notre Dame's QB Position Without Jurkovec

A look at reasons why Phil Jurkovec is transferring now and what it means for Notre Dame moving forward.

Bryan Driskell

by

apegambino

Kyle Hamilton Named A FWAA Freshman All-American

The talented Notre Dame safety was named to the All-American list after an outstanding freshman campaign.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

DB Shaun Crawford To Return In 2020

The veteran corner announced he was officially coming back for a sixth-season.

Bryan Driskell

by

apegambino

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame No. 8 In Way-Too-Early Top 25 For 2020

Sporting News ranks Notre Dame No. 8 in its way-too-early Top 25 for 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

Notre Dame No. 10 In ESPN'S Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Irish are expected to be a Top 10 program in 2020 according to ESPN

Bryan Driskell

Replace And Reload: Safety

Notre Dame must replace a great deal of production and leadership at safety next season.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell