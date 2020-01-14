Notre Dame Finishes Ranked No. 12 In Final AP Poll

Notre Dame (11-2) finished the 2019 season ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press poll.

Notre Dame finished one spot behind 4-loss Wisconsin and was the lowest ranked 2-loss Power 5 team in the country despite winning its final six games of the season by an average of 38.2 to 14.5.

The Irish finished the season just 1-2 in games against Top 25 opponents. Notre Dame beat No. 20 Navy (52-20) but lost to No. 4 Georgia (23-17) and No. 18 Michigan (45-14).

Virginia (9-5) finished fourth among "others receiving votes" and USC (8-5) finished fifth in that group. Notre Dame defeated the Cavaliers by a 35-20 score and the Trojans by a 30-27 margin.

Notre Dame began the season ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25. This marks the third straight season the Fighting Irish finished in the Top 15 and fourth time in the last five seasons. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has led his team to five Top 15 finishes in his ten years in charge of the program.

