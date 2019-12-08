Notre Dame Finishes Ranked 14th In The Polls

Notre Dame finished the 2019 regular season ranked 14th in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls.

The Fighting Irish finished 3-2 against Coaches Poll Top 25 teams and 2-2 against AP Top 25 teams. The Irish defeated USC (No. 22 AP, No. 23 CP), Navy (No. 21 in both polls) and Virginia (No. 25 Coaches). Notre Dame lost to No. 5 Georgia and No. 17 Michigan.

Both polls continue to overrate Utah, who finished 11-2 against an incredibly soft schedule. Utah played just two opponents that won at least eight games this season, and the Utes lost to both teams. The Coaches Poll had Utah ranked No. 10 while the AP Poll dropped them all the way down to 12.

So a Utah team that went 0-2 against ranked teams is ahead of a Notre Dame squad that had three wins against Top 25 teams and a Penn State team that had two wins over Top 25 opponents.

Should Notre Dame win its bowl game and stay in its current slot (or move up) it would mark the first time since 1991-93 the Fighting Irish finished three straight seasons ranked in the Top 15.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/