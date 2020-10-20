Pitt At First Glance: Offensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

The Pitt Panthers haven't been known for their offense in the Pat Narduzzi era, but that might be changing in 2020. Strong defense and a solid run game have been the focus as the Panthers rolled out one 7-6 season after another.

Pitt looks a bit different on offense this season, and here are three players to watch this week against Notre Dame.

# 8 KENNY PICKETT, QUARTERBACK

2020 stats: 1,389 yards, 8 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; 5 rushing touchdowns

Pickett is one of those quarterbacks that seems to have benn in the college game forever. While it feels like he has been at Pitt for the last decade, Pickett is a three-year starter for Narduzzi.



Pickett has built a reputation as a game manager, and has been steady but unimpressive during most of his career. The trend could be shifting as he is on pace for his best season yet.

Last season Pickett finished with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite missing the Miami game, Pickett is already closing in on his career highs set last season.



Notre Dame fans should already be familiar with the Pitt quarterback. The passing attack has been the main focus for the Panthers and the biggest reason for their success. If given some time, Pickett could find success with a receiving core that has worked well as a unit this year.



#3 JORDAN ADDISON, WIDE RECEIVER

2020 stats: 38 receptions, 444 yards 3 TDs; 43 rushing yards

Addison has been a pleasant surprise for the Panthers. The true freshman is currently the team leader in both receptions and receiving touchdowns. Addison has the ability to rip off a big play at any moment. He has also been a multi-use player. Addison has five rushing attempts to mix in with his 38 receptions.

Addison is a former four-star recruit out of Maryland and No. 275 overall according to the 247 Sports composite ranking. He was also the No. 10 athlete in the 2020 class. To see him succeeding isn't surprising, but to see him make this quick of an impact is.

Addison will have to be a major key for the Notre Dame defense. The Fighting Irish won't have to worry about much of a running game or a quarterback that will gash them on the ground. Zeroing in on the talented young receiver will be a must to keep the Pitt offense in check.



#22 VINCENT DAVIS, RUNNING BACK

2020 stats: 235 yards rushing, 3 TDs; 16 receptions, 106 receiving yards

I could have gone with standout center Jimmy Morrissey here, but talking about linemen isn't as interesting. As I have mentioned throughout, the Pitt run game has been lackluster at best. Nonetheless, Davis has been the lead back this season. He has been able to find some success in the passing game, but he hasn't had a breakout game yet.

Against Miami, Davis had zero yards on nine carries, and he was listed fourth on the depth chart this week. He has only cracked 50+ rushing yards once this season. Notre Dame has been stout against the run for most of the year and Saturday should be no different.

The biggest thing to watch for is Davis chipping away through the ground and receiving out of the backfield. He has multiple games with 3+ receptions and 15+ carries.

